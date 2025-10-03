Three Bold Predictions For Colorado Buffaloes' Trip To TCU
In what should be an emotional return to Fort Worth, the Colorado Buffaloes will battle the TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday for the first time since coach Deion Sanders' debut two years ago.
Plenty has changed since Sanders' 2023 Buffs upset the Horned Frogs, but Colorado remain a considerable underdog heading into its third Big 12 Conference matchup. Quarterback Kaidon Salter now leads a more run-heavy CU offense, and the Buffs' defense is looking to build on a respectable performance against BYU last week.
Below are three bold predictions for Colorado's (2-3, 0-2 Big 12) Week 6 trip to TCU (3-1, 0-1 Big 12):
Colorado's Run Defense Shines Despite Injuries
While the Buffs' defensive front will be shorthanded without the likes of Samuel Okunlola, Tavian Coleman and possibly Anquin Barnes Jr. (doubtful) and Amari McNeill (questionable), I still see this as a favorable matchup for CU's run defense. TCU quarterback Josh Hoover will likely keep to the pocket, and the Horned Frogs could be without questionable running back Kevorian Barnes.
Going up against a pocket quarterback and the worst rushing offense in the Big 12 (133.5 yards per game), expect Colorado's run defense to hold strong on Saturday.
Keaten Wade, London Merritt Each Record A Sack
Sticking with the defense, Arizona State provided the blueprint to quieting TCU's offense last week: blitz the quarterback. The Sun Devils picked up six sacks (plus 13 TFLs) in a 27-24 win, giving Colorado defensive coordinator Robert Livingston some favorable tape.
I'm calling on Keaten Wade and the freshman London Merritt to each record a sack against TCU's vulnerable offensive line.
"We just got to do what we got to do, keep working hard," Merritt said. "We just have to forget what was going on in the past and focus on the future, things like that. Coach Prime talks about being able to forget, so that's like forgetting a big play and just going on to the next play."
MORE: Colorado Buffaloes' Kaidon Salter Has Surprising Quarterback Ranking
MORE: Deion Sanders Explains Why Colorado Buffaloes Haven't Shifted To Zone Defense
MORE: Shedeur Sanders Sends Powerful Message to Colorado Buffaloes Locker Room
MORE: Deion Sanders Provides Clarity On Colorado Buffaloes Quarterback Situation
Dre'lon Miller Stays Involved
For unknown reasons, Colorado went away from using Dre'lon Miller as a wildcat rusher in the second half of last week's loss to BYU. The sophomore wide receiver provided an excellent wrinkle to Colorado's offense early on and proved that he should be utilized again this weekend with running backs DeKalon Taylor and Simeon Price still injured.
Offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur found something in using Miller out of the backfield. Stick with it.
“We’re going to build on that,” Sanders told CBS Colorado's Romi Bean earlier this week. “We’re going to keep building on that and keep giving him more options and more opportunities to touch the ball.”
Kickoff at Amon G. Carter Stadium is set for just after 5:30 p.m. MT. Fox will televise the Week 6 matchup.