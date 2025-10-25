Three Things Kaidon Salter Must Do For Colorado To Upset Utah
Two weeks ago, Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter proved he can rise to the moment when he led the Buffs to their biggest win of the season with a 24–17 upset over then-No. 22 Iowa State.
Now, with bowl eligibility still within reach, Salter and the Buffs face another tough Big 12 opponent on the road in the 5-2 Utah Utes, a team that has built its reputation on physicality and discipline under the direction of coach Kyle Whittingham. For Colorado to pull off another upset, Salter will once again have to prove he's ready to rise to the occasion.
Here are three things Salter must do for the Buffs to have a shot in Salt Lake City.
Protect the Football at All Costs
When Colorado protects the ball, they win — it’s that simple.
Earlier this week, coach Deion Sanders emphasized to his team just how clear the formula for success can be.
“I give them statistics all the time — when we do this, we win. When we don’t do that, we lose.”
In the Buffs’ upset over Iowa State, Salter avoided turnovers and played well within himself, allowing the offense to settle in, find a rhythm, and begin to control the tempo with the run game. Against Utah, that discipline will be just as critical.
The Utes thrive on controlling the clock and capitalizing on opponents’ mistakes. With seven forced turnovers this season, Utah’s defense will look to bait Salter into risky decisions. That means taking what the defense gives, trusting checkdowns, and living to fight another down rather than forcing a big play.
Salter learned that lesson the hard way against TCU earlier this season, when three first-half turnovers erased a 14–0 lead and completely shifted the momentum in what ended as a 35–21 loss. But if Salter can stay composed, make smart reads, and keep the offense on schedule, he’ll give Colorado a real chance to quiet the Utah crowd and keep things interesting.
Know When to Hold ’Em — and When to Fold ’Em
Salter’s athleticism is one of his biggest strengths, but his confidence in making plays has occasionally led to unnecessary sacks or risky throws. On the road against Utah’s aggressive front, he’ll need to strike the right balance between patience and decisiveness.
That means recognizing when a play is dead, avoiding negative yardage, and using his legs when the opportunity presents itself. Salter’s mobility has already proven to be a massive weapon for the Buffs' offense, rushing for 270 yards and five touchdowns this season.
If he can extend drives with timely scrambles and protect the football, Colorado’s offense has enough firepower to move the chains against one of the Big 12’s toughest defenses. Receivers Joseph Williams and Omarion Miller, who both caught touchdowns in the win over Iowa State, will again be critical in keeping the offense balanced and explosive.
Play with Confidence and Command
Momentum is everything in college football, and right now, Colorado has it. Salter’s performance against Iowa State, with 255 passing yards and two touchdowns, showed what the Buffs' offense can look like when he’s confident and in rhythm.
That confidence will be tested Saturday night, live on national television and in front of one of the rowdiest stadiums in the country. Utah’s defense will likely bring the pressure early and often, but if Salter trusts his reads and his playmakers, Colorado has a legitimate shot at pulling off its second upset victory in a row.
With kickoff set for 8:15 p.m. MT on ESPN, Salter and the Buffs will take on the Utah Utes in hopes of keeping Colorado’s momentum surging under "Coach Prime."