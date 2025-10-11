Buffs Beat

Omarion Miller’s New NIL Deal Leads to Heartwarming Encounter With Colorado Royalty

Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Omarion Miller’s new Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) partnership with Dr Pepper led to a memorable fan event, including a special encounter with someone part of CU football history.

Ben Armendariz

Another one of coach Deion Sanders’ players has landed a major Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) partnership. This time, it’s Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Omarion Miller, whose growing profile both on and off the field took center stage this week.

As part of his new NIL deal with Dr Pepper, Miller made an appearance at several local King Soopers grocery stores in Boulder, where he signed autographs, greeted fans, and gave out free branded Dr Pepper merchandise.

But what began as a routine promotional event turned into a moment that connected the present with one of the proudest eras in program history.

A Meeting With Meaning

Among the fans who came out to meet Miller was Mrs. Marolt, the wife of former CU athletic director Bill Marolt. Bill served as Colorado’s athletic director from 1984 to 1996, a period that included the program’s 1990 national championship season, before going on to become President and CEO of the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Association.

Mrs. Marolt approached Miller with purpose. Holding up her husband’s 1990 National Championship ring, she shared a message that carried the weight of championship history.

“You already know you’ve got it. You already know that, but to hear it from somebody who knows what the hell they’re talking about should count. This is the proof,” she told him, holding up the ring.

She then removed a vintage Ralphie pin from her blouse, gifting it to Miller, a small but meaningful symbol of belief through a little CU tradition.

Miller pinned it onto his hoodie immediately, visibly moved by the gesture.

A Perfect NIL Match

For Dr Pepper, Miller represents the kind of NIL partner every brand is looking for — someone who shines on the field and connects effortlessly with people off it. Company representatives praised the junior wideout for the way he carried himself throughout the promotional event, praising both his personality and his connection with fans.

“We hit two King Soopers stores. We’re hitting 7-Eleven next week,” one representative said. “He’s a great guy. He has a great personality. He’s obviously very hardworking. He’s very talented. He’s easy to work with. He’s social. He makes fans feel special.”

Those traits, the representative explained, are exactly what set standout NIL athletes apart: “As great as you are on the field, if you can give people something special off the field too, that’s what brands like to see. Omarion’s a great example of that.”

Another Dr Pepper spokesperson also explained why Miller was such a natural fit. “He’s from the South. He’s a Louisiana boy, and that’s kind of Dr Pepper territory. That homeland Texas-Louisiana-SEC kind of country,” the rep said. “Following his social, he’s a down-to-earth guy and a hell of an athlete. And having a star wide receiver on our team is exactly what we want. It’s a perfect little merger.”

It’s a pairing that works both ways. For Miller, the deal reflects his growing appeal beyond Boulder. For Dr Pepper, he brings authenticity, star power, and the kind of personality that can turn a routine signing event into an unforgettable moment.

Carrying the Torch

With quarterback Shedeur Sanders and two-way star Travis Hunter now in the NFL, Colorado is entering a new phase of the Prime Time era. Which means CU's ability to keep generating buzz will increasingly depend on emerging stars who can shine both on the field and off it.

That’s what makes Miller’s deal so significant. His partnership with Dr Pepper isn’t just a personal milestone—it’s a sign that Colorado still has players who can draw national attention and represent the brand with authenticity.

For a team looking to build staying power beyond the initial "Louis luggage" Sanders brought with him from Jackson State, seeing new players land major NIL deals and connect with the community matters.

It signals that the CU’s influence isn’t tied to just one era or a select few stars, and that they can continue to cultivate marketable, high-impact athletes who resonate with both fans and brands.

