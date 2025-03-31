New England Patriots' Mike Vrabel Shares Thoughts On Travis Hunter At NFL Meetings
As the 2025 NFL Draft approaches the Travis Hunter debate rages on with more intensity than ever and shows no signs of slowing down. Wide receiver or defensive back, that is the question. It’s one that’s never been posed in this manner because we’ve never seen a player of this caliber on both sides of the ball. With players like Champ Bailey and Charles Woodson, there was no doubt they were defensive backs with the ability to play some receiver.
With the former Colorado Buffaloes Heisman Trophy winner, there is growing belief that he’s a better wide receiver than cornerback. The split becomes more interesting because of the positional value argument. Defensive backs are thought to be more scarce, but wide receivers are paid more in the NFL. There’s this pressing inkling to make Hunter choose between one or the other, but what if the answer is that he’s destined to do both, just as he did in college?
The debates will probably continue well into Hunter’s professional career, but who better to hear from on the matter than the man who can draft him in April? New England Patriots coach Mike Vrabel was asked about Hunter at the NFL meetings today and had this to say about the Colorado superstar.
"I don't know how anybody could say how hard it would be. We've never seen a player necessarily do it. I think there are some things he can improve on by concentrating on one position probably. Never going to put any restrictions on Travis or any player. As much as they can handle, we’re going to continue to put more on their plate," Vrabel said to reporters at a press conference during NFL meetings.
MORE: Deion Sanders Signs New Contract: Social Media Reaction
MORE: Deion Sanders Signs $54 Million Contract Extension With Colorado Buffaloes
MORE: Colorado Buffaloes' Star-Studded Pro Day: Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter Headline
“If he [Travis Hunter] were on our football team, and he showed a great skill at one position and started to do well and his conditioning didn’t fall off and didn’t drop, you know, we’d be open to playing everybody that we had in more than one position. Anything that can help the football team, I would be all in favor of,” said Vrabel in closing with regards to Hunter.
Hunter has been a common mock draft fit to the Patriots at fourth overall with the draft community under the prediction that his Colorado Buffaloes teammate, quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward, and Penn State Nittany Lions defensive end Abdul Carter will be slotted somewhere in the first three picks with varying order. ESPN draft analyst Matt Moller said this about Hunter’s next-level projection.
“Hunter broke up 10 passes, grabbed four interceptions and forced a fumble this past season, while also logging 96 catches for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns. At 6 feet and 188 pounds, he doesn't have massive size, but his quickness is elite and his ball skills are legendary. It's not unrealistic that Hunter could be Odell Beckham Jr. on offense and Denzel Ward on defense. New England's coaching staff would have fun devising ways to get him involved,” Miller said.
Either scenario would be a godsend for a Patriots franchise looking for a spark to revitalize their offense and stabilize their defense. Hunter could very well be the key to both for New England and head coach Mike Vrabel. With the draft inching closer, the pick seems to be more and more likely, and should the Patriots indeed end up with Hunter, it would be the perfect landing spot for the beginning of Hunter’s campaign for Rookie of the Year.