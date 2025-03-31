Buffs Beat

New England Patriots' Mike Vrabel Shares Thoughts On Travis Hunter At NFL Meetings

New England Patriots coach Mike Vrabel was asked about Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter at the annual NFL league meetings today, and he spoke about how he would use a two-way player like Hunter if the Patriots picked the Colorado star in the NFL Draft.

Kyron Samuels

Mar 13, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel discusses the teamís recent free agent additions with the media at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images
Mar 13, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel discusses the teamís recent free agent additions with the media at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images / Eric Canha-Imagn Images
In this story:

As the 2025 NFL Draft approaches the Travis Hunter debate rages on with more intensity than ever and shows no signs of slowing down. Wide receiver or defensive back, that is the question. It’s one that’s never been posed in this manner because we’ve never seen a player of this caliber on both sides of the ball. With players like Champ Bailey and Charles Woodson, there was no doubt they were defensive backs with the ability to play some receiver.

With the former Colorado Buffaloes Heisman Trophy winner, there is growing belief that he’s a better wide receiver than cornerback. The split becomes more interesting because of the positional value argument. Defensive backs are thought to be more scarce, but wide receivers are paid more in the NFL. There’s this pressing inkling to make Hunter choose between one or the other, but what if the answer is that he’s destined to do both, just as he did in college?

The debates will probably continue well into Hunter’s professional career, but who better to hear from on the matter than the man who can draft him in April? New England Patriots coach Mike Vrabel was asked about Hunter at the NFL meetings today and had this to say about the Colorado superstar. 

Colorado Buffaloes ATH Travis Hunte
Feb 27, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Colorado defensive back Travis Hunter (DB15) during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tanner Pearson-Imagn Images / Tanner Pearson-Imagn Images

"I don't know how anybody could say how hard it would be. We've never seen a player necessarily do it. I think there are some things he can improve on by concentrating on one position probably. Never going to put any restrictions on Travis or any player. As much as they can handle, we’re going to continue to put more on their plate," Vrabel said to reporters at a press conference during NFL meetings. 

MORE: Deion Sanders Signs New Contract: Social Media Reaction

MORE: Deion Sanders Signs $54 Million Contract Extension With Colorado Buffaloes

MORE: Colorado Buffaloes' Star-Studded Pro Day: Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter Headline

“If he [Travis Hunter] were on our football team, and he showed a great skill at one position and started to do well and his conditioning didn’t fall off and didn’t drop, you know, we’d be open to playing everybody that we had in more than one position. Anything that can help the football team, I would be all in favor of,” said Vrabel in closing with regards to Hunter.

Hunter has been a common mock draft fit to the Patriots at fourth overall with the draft community under the prediction that his Colorado Buffaloes teammate, quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward, and Penn State Nittany Lions defensive end Abdul Carter will be slotted somewhere in the first three picks with varying order. ESPN draft analyst Matt Moller said this about Hunter’s next-level projection. 

New England Patriots HC MIke Vrabe
Mar 31, 2025; Palm Beach, FL, USA; New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel answers questions from the media during the NFL Annual League Meeting at The Breakers. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images / Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

“Hunter broke up 10 passes, grabbed four interceptions and forced a fumble this past season, while also logging 96 catches for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns. At 6 feet and 188 pounds, he doesn't have massive size, but his quickness is elite and his ball skills are legendary. It's not unrealistic that Hunter could be Odell Beckham Jr. on offense and Denzel Ward on defense. New England's coaching staff would have fun devising ways to get him involved,” Miller said.

Either scenario would be a godsend for a Patriots franchise looking for a spark to revitalize their offense and stabilize their defense. Hunter could very well be the key to both for New England and head coach Mike Vrabel. With the draft inching closer, the pick seems to be more and more likely, and should the Patriots indeed end up with Hunter, it would be the perfect landing spot for the beginning of Hunter’s campaign for Rookie of the Year.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Kyron Samuels
KYRON SAMUELS

Kyron Samuels is a former college and professional football player now a writer, analyst, & digital host. Kyron is a writer for USC Trojans on SI and contributes to Oregon Ducks on SI. A graduate and letterman at Jacksonville State University, Samuels was a three-year starter, two-time all-conference, and won three consecutive conference titles. After a four-year professional stint between the AFL & XFL, Samuels retired from football. In 2022, Samuels was inducted into the Fairhope Athletic Hall of Fame. Post-playing career, Samuels has become a credentialed sports media member covering the NFL, UFL, USFL, & college football. The NFL Combine, Reese’s Senior Bowl, & East-West Shrine Bowl are amongst the events Kyron has covered. As a guest and host, Samuels has been featured on ESPNRadio, FoxSportsRadio, & IHeartRadio. Outside of sports media, Samuels works as a scouting consultant and has experience coaching at the collegiate level.

Home/Football