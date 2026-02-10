Transfer From Indiana Could Be Deion Sanders’ Most Underrated Addition

The Colorado Buffaloes' offseason is winding down, and the roster is starting to take shape as training camp approaches. Coach Deion Sanders and his staff have officially signed Indiana Hoosiers safety Jah Jah Boyd from the transfer portal.

Boyd committed in mid-January and has now made his move to Colorado official.

With Sanders and his staff completely overhauling the secondary, Boyd is expected to play a meaningful role moving forward. As a redshirt sophomore, he’ll likely see more action than he did at Indiana, though it comes with a big change.

The former Hoosier will switch from a hybrid cornerback to playing safety. This change allows Boyd to focus exclusively on the safety position, learning its nuances while providing valuable depth and flexibility in the secondary.

Boyd’s move to full-time safety gives him a chance to fully embrace the position and add depth to the Buffaloes secondary. While he won’t be starting immediately, his experience and versatility make him a valuable rotational piece moving forward.

Jah Jah Boyd Might Be the Buffaloes’ Most Underrated Addition

Boyd isn’t exactly a headline-grabbing addition for Sanders, but he’s an underrated signing for the Buffaloes. With three years of eligibility and a secondary in the middle of a rebuild, he has a real chance to make an impact.

It’s not just about next season for Boyd and the Buffaloes. He has a chance to grow with Tennessee transfer Boo Carter and true freshman Preston Ashley, who can help create stability in the secondary.

The problem Sanders has faced in the past is holding onto top talent, but he’s started to build a foundation that could advance his programs in the future.

Boyd is a perfect fit for that foundation, adding depth while contributing a talented player right away and continuing to develop as part of the program. He may not start right away, but his versatility is an asset to the secondary.

His versatility to turn and adjust to different positions also provides Sanders with a reliable option for the Buffaloes’ defensive team.

If Boyd continues to progress and grow as a player, he has the potential to be a multi-dimensional player for the Buffaloes to depend on. He, in turn, would provide Sanders with more options to move up and compete in the Big 12.

How Does Jah Jah Boyd Fit Into the Buffaloes’ Secondary?

The odds of Boyd making an immediate impact are still low, but that’s what offseason training camp is for. He’ll have a chance to showcase his skills and prove he won’t be buried like he was at Indiana.

Carter and Vanderbilt transfer Randon Fontenette are expected to start at safety next season. Sanders usually leans on experience, but that doesn’t mean Boyd can’t compete for the starting nickel spot.

He could also see snaps in certain packages from defensive coordinator Robert Livingston. What makes Boyd intriguing is his versatility because he can be used all over the field.

If Boyd impresses the coaching staff, he could quickly carve out a key role in the rotation. His flexibility gives the Buffaloes' secondary more options as they look to compete at a higher level in the Big 12 next season.