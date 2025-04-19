Colorado Buffaloes, Deion Sanders Hosting Florida State Transfer Hykeem Williams
The Colorado Buffaloes will be hosting transfer wide receiver Hykeem Williams next week. Williams is a former five-star wideout in the class of 2023 who spent the 2023 and 2024 seasons at Florida State before putting his name in the transfer portal this offseason.
Along with Colorado, next week Williams will also be visiting the Syracuse Orange and Pitt Panthers.
Hykeem Williams To Colorado Buffaloes?
Hykeem Williams was the No. 4 ranked wide receiver coming out of high school in the class of 2023 per 247Sports. He signed with the Florida State Seminoles. In his two seasons in Tallahassee, Williams played in 17 games and had 21 catches for 267 yards and two touchdowns. He is looking to have a breakout season to whichever school he transfers to.
The 6-2, 215 pound Williams is rated as a four-star transfer and ranked as the No. 27 wide receiver in the transfer class of 2025. When he was scouted in high school just a few years ago, there were comparisons made of him to former NFL First-team All-Pro wide receiver Julio Jones by director of scouting Andrew Ivins.
Will Colorado coach Deion Sanders be able to land and get the most out of Williams?
Colorado Looking For Right Fit In Wide Receiver Room
The Colorado Buffaloes wide receiving room has massive turnover heading into the 2025 season. The Buffaloes top four leading receivers in yards from a season ago have all entered the 2025 NFL Draft; Travis Hunter, LaJohntay Wester, Will Sheppard, and Jimmy Horn Jr.
Colorado wide receivers coach Jason Phillips has his hands full on trying to fill that void left by those players. He spoke earlier this month about how he and the coaching staff are trying to build a team around chemistry and fit in the culture that is Colorado football.
“The main thing is just looking for chemistry guys. Guys that fit. Guys that fit who we are, that fit our culture,” Phillips said. “In think the biggest message we’ve tried to convey to everyone that comes here on a visit is ‘this is a different place’…You have to have the right mindset in order to come in here and be counted on…That’s what we’re looking for besides talent.”
So far this offseason, the Buffaloes have landed two wide receivers in transfer portal; former Tulsa wide receiver Joseph Williams and former Campbell Fighting Camels wide receiver Sincere Brown. Both Williams and Brown are three-star transfers.
In addition to having a whole new group of pass catchers, Colorado will also have a new quarterback. Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders is entering the NFL Draft, an now the offense will be ran by Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter. It will be a new look Colorado offense that will take some time getting adjusted to.