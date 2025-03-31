Colorado Buffaloes' Travis Hunter Visits Cam Newton, Brother Trayvis Hunter
Colorado Buffaloes cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter went to the 2025 OT7 in Dallas, Texas over the weekend to support his younger brother, Trayvis Hunter. One of the coaches that Travis met up with was former NFL MVP, quarterback Cam Newton.
The OT7 is a seven-on-seven football league that showcases some of the best high school recruits in the country during the spring.
Travis Hunter’s Brother, Trayvis Hunter
Trayvis Hunter is the younger brother of Travis Hunter. He is a 5-7, 140 pound wide receiver out off Springfield, Georgia and is a member of the class of 2027. Hunter has received offers from Georgia Southern, Georgia State, Tennessee State, and Jackson State per 247Sports.
247Sports currently does not have a star rating or class position ranking for Trayvis.
Travis Hunter’s Rise To Fame
Travis Hunter blossomed into one of the biggest college athletes in the country. Hunter was a five-star recruit out of high school and shocked the college football world when he signed with Jackson State, coached by Deion Sanders. Hunter only stayed one year at Jackson State, but he showed that not only was he a great high school player, he could also be elite at the next level.
Hunter followed coach Deion Sanders from Jackson State to Colorado prior to the 2023 season. This is where the fame took off. Colorado, a team that went just 1-11 in 2022, got off to a 3-0 start in 2023 under first year coach Sanders. The Buffaloes were led by quarterback Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter. Hunter especially grabbed the nation’s attention by being a force on both sides of the ball, playing cornerback and wide receiver.
The Buffaloes struggled after a hot start in 2023 and finished the year with a 4-8 record. Still though, it was an improvement from the 1-11 year prior. Then in 2024, things really started to take off.
Travis Hunter's Historic 2024 Season
In 2024 a wide receiver, Travis Hunter hauled in 96 receptions for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns, while also snagging four interceptions and defending 11 passes as a cornerback. Additionally, Colorado improved dramatically as a team and went 9-4 on the season, threatening for a Big 12 Championship game berth until the final week of the regular season.
Hunter brought him some major hardware; winning the 2024 Heisman Trophy, Chuck Badnarik Award for college defensive player of the year, and the Fred Biletnikoff Award for best receiver in the country. Hunter was also named a Unanimous American and Big-12 Defensive Player of the Year.
Hunter entered his name in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft, where he is projected to be a top five overall pick. It is still unclear at this moment if Hunter will attempt to play on both sides of the ball in the NFL like he did in college.