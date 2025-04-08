Colorado Buffaloes' Travis Hunter Best Wide Receiver In 2025 NFL Draft?
Colorado Buffaloes two-way star Travis Hunter and his no-gloved NFL Showcase workout captivated spectators both in person and via social media. Since then, NFL coaches and personnel, draft analysts, and fans have all taken to their respective posts to give their thoughts on Hunter’s viability as a wide receiver long term in the NFL. As final draft boards are being put together, Travis Hunter’s position versatility debate is once again revving up.
Notably, Hunter only chose to do wide receiver drills at the showcase, and that also caught the eye of personnel. Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski and former NFL player and executive Louis Riddick have their thoughts about Hunter’s performance at wide receiver and the forward trajectory of his potential at the position. The Browns hold the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, and Riddick himself will be covering the draft live for ESPN.
"Yeah, Travis, I thought did a nice job," Stefanski said to reporters. "Obviously, just did the wide receiver routes out there, but he's a natural, runs well. Easy target to throw to, but caught it cleanly. And he was excited to do something today, make sure that he was out there with his buddies."
“Played football a long time. Been around football a long time-hanging out around pros in the league since middle school. Never seen a guy catch the ball, no gloves, while running routes, and NOT see him “bobble” it, double catch it, or hear the ball when it hit his hands, like I witnessed yesterday with Travis Hunter. He’s the natural. True one-of-one type stuff,” said former NFL player and personnel executive Louis Riddick.
ESPN analyst and former NFL player Matt Bowen recently released his annual list of the top 100 players and the best skills at each position. Bowen named Travis Hunter the wide receiver with the best body control, ball tracking, and the most sudden pass catcher of the class, which highlights his ability to separate from coverage and make big plays no matter the situation or area on the field.
“Hunter is a dynamic mover with the suddenness to separate from coverage at every level of the field --and he has the playmaking ability to finish. In 2024, Hunter had 15 touchdown catches and 23 catches of 20 or more yards. Both numbers tied for second in the country,” said NFL analyst Matt Bowen. “With elite ball skills and the ability to track throws at the third level of the field, Hunter is a magician at the catch point. He's a high riser who can adjust and finish.”
Overall, Hunter’s pass-catching ability seems to be more appreciated as the pre-draft evaluations conclude. Final rankings and projections have Hunter as the overwhelming number one wide receiver in a class laden with different subsets of talent at the position. Hunter could find a home early in the NFL on that side of the ball.