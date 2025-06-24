Travis Hunter Reunites with Deion Sanders in Texas, Loses Tennis Match to Deion Sanders Jr.
Former Colorado Buffaloes star cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter has officially moved on to the NFL with the completion of his new four-year deal in Jacksonville, but his connection to the Sanders family remains unshakable.
Over the weekend, Hunter traveled to Texas to check in on his former college coach, Deion Sanders, as he recovers from an undisclosed illness.
The visit was featured in a new episode of the Well Off Media YouTube series, giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at the reunion between "Coach Prime" and his one-time star pupil.
In the video, Hunter is seen reconnecting with Sanders—fishing out on the water, swapping laughs, and enjoying the kind of peaceful moments that only come when family is around.
Hunter may have left Boulder, but moments like this show just how deeply he remains woven into the Sanders family fabric.
But things would get interesting when Deion Sanders Jr.—the creative engine behind Well Off Media—faced off with Hunter in a one-on-one tennis match on "Coach Prime’s" private court.
The energy was lighthearted but competitive, so when Sanders Jr. hit a ball just outside the line on a game point, Hunter claimed the win enthusiastically.
Naturally, Sanders Jr. immediately called for a rematch.
Later, he took to social media to update fans on how the day really ended.
“I just beat Travis in tennis twice,” he said. “I whooped him in tennis twice.”
Meanwhile, Hunter could be heard chiming in from the background, already shifting gears to their next potential battle—basketball.
It was the kind of scene Buffs fans have come to expect from Well Off Media: unfiltered, competitive, and genuinely fun to watch.
Although the two never shared the field, Hunter and Sanders Jr. have developed a tight bond over the years spent together around the Colorado football program.
“Bucky is like a big brother,” Hunter said on The Pivot Podcast.
“I try to help him out as much as I can, as much as they help me out. We have that bond. Nobody can break us apart. They brought me in as a brother.”
That bond has been built over countless hours together—on the road, at team events, and behind the scenes—as Sanders Jr. has become a constant presence in the world of Colorado Football.
Through Well Off Media, Deion Sanders Jr. has revolutionized the college football media landscape.
The content pipeline he’s built gives Colorado fans unprecedented access to moments like these, helping to power a media machine that’s unmatched anywhere else in the sport.
While the tennis match and Hunter’s visit made for fun, memorable moments on camera, the real highlight was seeing Deion Sanders on his feet, smiling, and enjoying meaningful time with those closest to him.
For Buffaloes fans, it was an encouraging, much-needed glimpse of positivity and a hopeful sign that Coach Prime could be back with his team soon.
And for Hunter, it was a reminder that no matter how far his NFL journey takes him, his bond with the Sanders family remains unbreakable.