Travis Hunter Turns Heads Early Amid Two-Way NFL Bid: Jacksonville Jaguars Training Camp
The modern era of the NFL has never seen an athlete take on the challenge that Jacksonville Jaguars rookie Travis Hunter is about to embrace.
The former Colorado Buffaloes star enters the league with aspirations to become the first player to regularly play on both sides of the ball since 1962, when Hall of Famer Chuck Bednarik suited up as a full-time center and linebacker for the Philadelphia Eagles.
Some stars have dabbled with two-way duties, including Hunter’s former coach Deion Sanders. In 1996 with the Dallas Cowboys, Sanders played extensively on offense and defense, recording 36 receptions for 475 yards while also logging two interceptions and 29 tackles as a cornerback.
But no one, including Sanders, has entered the league with the kind of two-way résumé Hunter brings to the table.
Across two seasons at Colorado, Hunter played a staggering 2,625 snaps, despite missing nearly five full games due to injury. He also led the FBS in total snaps in both 2023 and 2024, handling responsibilities at wide receiver and cornerback while rarely coming off the field.
“Coach Prime,” who helped design the blueprint for Hunter’s success at the collegiate level, voiced complete confidence in his former player’s ability to handle both roles at the professional level.
“The NFL is a slow game,” Sanders said back in April at Colorado’s Pro Day in Boulder. “And how’s the contact nowadays? Minimal. College is tempo, tempo, tempo. Pros, it’s at least—how many seconds between plays? Please, he’s gonna go jogging after the darn game because he’s gonna have all that energy. He’s built for this.”
Hunter appears intent on proving Sanders right.
On the first day of Jaguars rookie training camp, the 2024 Heisman Trophy Award winner, and former Buff was reportedly one of the first players to arrive on the field, an early signal that he’s ready for the workload and responsibility that comes with such a rare opportunity.
That work ethic hasn’t gone unnoticed.
After practice, Jaguars coach Liam Coen outlined the team’s plan for easing Hunter into his dual-role transition. For now, the plan is to alternate days between offense and defense over the first week of camp.
“You want to give him a couple of days’ offense, a couple of days’ defense,” Coen said. “Then give him the opportunity to flip-flop within the same practice. Then that will become the norm. Once we do that, that will become the norm in how we operate, but it’ll probably be within the first week or so.”
While most rookies are working to master one playbook, Hunter is learning two, and doing so in a brand-new NFL environment. Still, there’s no sense of hesitancy from either Coen or the Jaguars' coaching staff.
Hunter’s ability to handle elite-level receivers and defenders has never been in doubt.
At Colorado, he drew weekly assignments against the opposing team's top wideouts while also lining up as one of Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback, Shedeur Sanders' most reliable targets.
The physical talent is evident. But it's Hunter’s mindset, arriving early, putting in the extra work, and embracing the demands of a two-way role that could make his transition into the NFL more than just a bold experiment.
As training camp progresses and expectations continue to rise, the Jaguars may be witnessing the emergence of something the league hasn’t seen in more than 60 years—a true full-time, two-way NFL star.