Where Travis Hunter Ranks Among College Football's Most Dynamic Players Since 2000
Former Colorado Buffaloes superstar Travis Hunter, arguably the best two-way player in college football history, was placed outside the top five in a recent ranking of the sport's 25 most dynamic players since 2000.
According to CBS Sports' Brad Crawford, Hunter is the sixth-most dynamic player college football has seen in the past 25 years. Running back Reggie Bush (USC Trojans) ranked No. 1, followed by quarterbacks Cam Newton (Auburn Tigers), Johnny Manziel (Texas A&M Aggies), Lamar Jackson (Louisville Cardinals) and Vince Young (Texas Longhorns). Former Oklahoma Sooners star running back Adrian Peterson was one spot behind Hunter at No. 7.
Crawford noted that "dynamic" isn't an easy word to define. However, he gave weight to players who "jumped off the screen" in big games or showed superior athleticism, speed or talent. Hunter played in only one bowl game with the Buffs, but he certainly checked the athleticism box en route to becoming Colorado's second-ever Heisman Trophy winner.
Crawford praised Hunter's accomplishments at both cornerback and wide receiver in justifying his spot at No. 6.
No recency bias here -- when you become the first player in history to win the Bednarik and the Biletnikoff, it sticks. Hunter's Heisman win last season was unprecedented as the two-way starter played considerably more snaps than any player in college football history during a single season. He was special with the ball in his hands and made it a nightmare for opposing quarterbacks with ball skills and closing speed at cornerback that was second to none.- Brad Crawford
Last season, Hunter recorded 96 catches for 1,258 receiving yards and 16 total touchdowns on offense while adding 35 total tackles, 11 passes defended, four interceptions and a forced fumble defensively. His monster junior year helped him become the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL Draft, landing with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Ahead of his rookie season in the NFL, Hunter has been given the green light by Jaguars coach Liam Coen to continue showing his dynamic abilities on both sides of the ball. It may look somewhat different than how he was utilized by coach Deion Sanders during his college career at Jackson State and Colorado, though.
"He's a special guy because he's really, really a bright guy," Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile said following a recent OTA practice. "I know you guys (media) have gotten an opportunity to meet him, but all the coaches, everybody's been really impressed with his ability to retain the information. He's been out here with us, obviously on defense, and I know he was on offense today. But he's done a great job with that, and I can't imagine another guy being better-suited to handle that. Travis is certainly suited to do that."
This week, the Jaguars are holding their mandatory minicamp from Tuesday through Thursday.