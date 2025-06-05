Buffs Beat

Travis Hunter Finds NFL Mentor In Jacksonville Jaguars Teammate Brian Thomas Jr.

Jacksonville Jaguars rookie and recent No. 2 overall draft pick Travis Hunter has found an NFL mentor in teammate Brian Thomas Jr. The two wide receivers have seemingly grown close during summer OTAs ahead of their first season together in Jacksonville.

Jack Carlough

From left, Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7), wide receiver Dyami Brown (5), quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) and wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) walks off the field during the 10th organized team activity at Miller Electric Center Wednesday, June 4, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]
From left, Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7), wide receiver Dyami Brown (5), quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) and wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) walks off the field during the 10th organized team activity at Miller Electric Center Wednesday, June 4, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Jacksonville Jaguars could have one of the NFL's best wide receiver duos next season with No. 2 overall NFL Draft pick Travis Hunter joining forces with Brian Thomas Jr.

As a rookie last season, Thomas lived up to his first-round hype with 1,282 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns, landing him a Pro Bowl nod. The former LSU Tigers standout may not have veteran wisdom just yet, but he has taken Hunter under his second-year wings during summer OTAs.

Following Jacksonville's OTA practice on Tuesday, Thomas spoke on his budding relationship with the former Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver/cornerback and their hunger for success in Jacksonville.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) and Jacksonvill
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) and Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Dyami Brown (5) have a laugh while running drills during the seventh organized team activity at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. Monday, June 2, 2025. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] / Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"We compete in everything we do," Thomas said, per the Jaguars. "We come out here each and every day just striving to be the best."

Thomas added that Hunter hasn't been afraid to ask questions about specific routes or other NFL nuances.

"He's been asking a lot of questions, but it's just him trying to be the best that he can be," Thomas said. "(We're) talking through routes, talking through little things, plays and why we're going to see certain plays and versus certain looks. It's just little things like that. He wants to be the best, we both want to be the best, so we just come out and compete each and every day and whatever he needs help with, I'll gladly help him."

Considering Hunter just put together one of the greatest college football seasons ever and is only six months removed from accepting the Heisman Trophy, his willingness to learn as a rookie should be encouraging for coach Liam Coen. Hunter seems to recognize the NFL as a different beast and is willing to prove himself once again while playing both cornerback and wide receiver.

Hunter also shared his thoughts on Thomas during an interview with Action Sports Jax's Brent Martineau.

"He talks to me," Hunter joked. "It's gonna be crazy. (There's) a lot more that we got to explore, but he's going to be great... His work ethic (stands out). He's going to go at it 100 (percent). He's going to do exactly what coach wants, be he's also going to make sure he makes the play every time the ball comes to him."

Hunter and Thomas' success will largely depend on quarterback Trevor Lawrence taking another step forward after throwing for 2,045 yards, 11 touchdowns and seven interceptions last season while missing seven games due to injury. If healthy, those numbers should increase this upcoming season with Hunter and Thomas at his disposal.

“He’s got a lot of juice," Lawrence said, per the Jaguars. "He can run all day, a lot of energy, I love it. Good energy. Always dapping guys up, just bringing juice every day. High motor, can just go. It’s like a kid, he just runs around all day. He doesn’t get tired, it seems like. You can’t have enough of that.”

Up next on Jacksonville's offseason schedule is a three-day mandatory minicamp beginning Tuesday.

Jack Carlough
JACK CARLOUGH

Jack Carlough graduated from the University of Colorado with a degree in journalism and minors in business and sports media. Born and raised in the Boulder area, Jack was the head sports editor of the CU Independent during his college career. More recently, he spent over three years as the managing editor of Colorado Buffaloes Wire, part of the USA Today Sports network. Other publications Jack has written for include the Boulder Daily Camera, Left Hand Valley Courier and SB Nation’s Ralphie Report.

