Travis Hunter Finds NFL Mentor In Jacksonville Jaguars Teammate Brian Thomas Jr.
The Jacksonville Jaguars could have one of the NFL's best wide receiver duos next season with No. 2 overall NFL Draft pick Travis Hunter joining forces with Brian Thomas Jr.
As a rookie last season, Thomas lived up to his first-round hype with 1,282 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns, landing him a Pro Bowl nod. The former LSU Tigers standout may not have veteran wisdom just yet, but he has taken Hunter under his second-year wings during summer OTAs.
Following Jacksonville's OTA practice on Tuesday, Thomas spoke on his budding relationship with the former Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver/cornerback and their hunger for success in Jacksonville.
"We compete in everything we do," Thomas said, per the Jaguars. "We come out here each and every day just striving to be the best."
Thomas added that Hunter hasn't been afraid to ask questions about specific routes or other NFL nuances.
"He's been asking a lot of questions, but it's just him trying to be the best that he can be," Thomas said. "(We're) talking through routes, talking through little things, plays and why we're going to see certain plays and versus certain looks. It's just little things like that. He wants to be the best, we both want to be the best, so we just come out and compete each and every day and whatever he needs help with, I'll gladly help him."
Considering Hunter just put together one of the greatest college football seasons ever and is only six months removed from accepting the Heisman Trophy, his willingness to learn as a rookie should be encouraging for coach Liam Coen. Hunter seems to recognize the NFL as a different beast and is willing to prove himself once again while playing both cornerback and wide receiver.
MORE: Deion Sanders Reveals Colorado Buffaloes' New Strengths Post-Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter
MORE: Travis Hunter Turns Heads With Route Running During Jacksonville Jaguars OTAs
MORE: Shedeur Sanders Proving Himself As Teammate With Cleveland Browns
Hunter also shared his thoughts on Thomas during an interview with Action Sports Jax's Brent Martineau.
"He talks to me," Hunter joked. "It's gonna be crazy. (There's) a lot more that we got to explore, but he's going to be great... His work ethic (stands out). He's going to go at it 100 (percent). He's going to do exactly what coach wants, be he's also going to make sure he makes the play every time the ball comes to him."
Hunter and Thomas' success will largely depend on quarterback Trevor Lawrence taking another step forward after throwing for 2,045 yards, 11 touchdowns and seven interceptions last season while missing seven games due to injury. If healthy, those numbers should increase this upcoming season with Hunter and Thomas at his disposal.
“He’s got a lot of juice," Lawrence said, per the Jaguars. "He can run all day, a lot of energy, I love it. Good energy. Always dapping guys up, just bringing juice every day. High motor, can just go. It’s like a kid, he just runs around all day. He doesn’t get tired, it seems like. You can’t have enough of that.”
Up next on Jacksonville's offseason schedule is a three-day mandatory minicamp beginning Tuesday.