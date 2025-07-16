Travis Hunter Partners With Viral Brand Generating 1 Billion Monthly Views
The Jacksonville Jaguars' rookie star wide receiver/cornerback, Travis Hunter, has officially stepped into the world of brand-building. And he did it in true "Prime Time" fashion, following closely in the footsteps of his former coach, Deion Sanders.
On a recent live stream hosted by AMP co-founder and mega-influencer Kai Cenat, Hunter was introduced as the first athletic ambassador for TONE, a new men’s personal care line launched by the powerhouse content group AMP, which stands for Any Means Possible.
The collaboration represents a significant crossover between digital culture and athletic stardom, and the Colorado Buffaloes' former two-way star is right at the center.
Wearing a black TONE jacket, Hunter walked onto the stream to a wave of cheers. One by one, he dapped up the entire AMP crew, including Kai Cenat, Duke Dennis, Fanum, Agent 00, ChrisNxtDoor, and ImDavisss. Each handshake turned into a playful lift, highlighting Hunter's bond with the AMP boys and his authentic personality.
As the stream continued, with Hunter by his side, Cenat made it official.
"Travis Hunter is the first athlete signed to TONE," Cenat said, drawing cheers from the rest of the group.
"I ain't gonna lie. I think you started it off, so you're the trendsetter, bro. You're gonna be the first athlete with TONE," Cenat added. "So whenever you need TONE, bro, we're gonna have it in your locker."
Hunter cut him off, "First, I'm gonna go to Target."
The room erupted in excitement and applause again.
Not only is TONE now available in Target stores nationwide, but Hunter’s playful shoutout signals his awareness of what the partnership represents, and reminding their massive audience where they can grab the product was a crucial move.
AMP’s collective audience generates over a billion monthly views, a testament to the cultural impact of the partnership.
Adding Hunter to their roster shows that AMP isn't just a media group—they're becoming savvy entrepreneurs who understand how to merge influence, audience loyalty, and now athletic credibility.
And they couldn't have picked a better partner in the Jacksonville rookie standout.
Hunter's unique and down-to-earth personality, paired with his unmatched two-way talent, has made him one of the most marketable young players in the NFL.
None of this is happening by coincidence, though.
It was coach Deion Sanders, one of the most recognizable athletes of all time, who helped blaze the trail that Hunter is now frolicking down. As both a coach and mentor, Sanders has long emphasized the importance of image, branding, and being intentional off the field.
Having learned from one of the all-time greats how to blend sports and entrepreneurship, Hunter is quickly becoming one of the most visible faces in a new era of athlete-led branding.
The TONE partnership isn’t just about Hunter promoting a product.
It’s another step in his evolution as a modern athlete who understands how to grow his platform and shape his brand to perfection.