Travis Hunter Partners With Viral Brand Generating 1 Billion Monthly Views

Jacksonville Jaguars rookie Travis Hunter dropped in on Kai Cenat's live stream to announce his new partnership with AMP's new men's personal care line named TONE, which hit stores, including Target, on July 6. The former Colorado Buffaloes star will be the brand's first athletic sponsor.

The Jacksonville Jaguars first-round pick, Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver and defensive back Travis Hunter, right, was all smiles as he arrived on Friday, March 25, 2025 at Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. The team traded up from fifth to second after making a deal with the Cleveland Browns on Thursday night. The Jaguars held a press conference to introduce the rookie with general manager James Gladstone and head coach Liam Coen and Jaguars owner Shahid Khan. [Doug Engle/Florida
The Jacksonville Jaguars' rookie star wide receiver/cornerback, Travis Hunter, has officially stepped into the world of brand-building. And he did it in true "Prime Time" fashion, following closely in the footsteps of his former coach, Deion Sanders.

On a recent live stream hosted by AMP co-founder and mega-influencer Kai Cenat, Hunter was introduced as the first athletic ambassador for TONE, a new men’s personal care line launched by the powerhouse content group AMP, which stands for Any Means Possible.

Sep 21, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) before the game against the Baylor
The collaboration represents a significant crossover between digital culture and athletic stardom, and the Colorado Buffaloes' former two-way star is right at the center.

Wearing a black TONE jacket, Hunter walked onto the stream to a wave of cheers. One by one, he dapped up the entire AMP crew, including Kai Cenat, Duke Dennis, Fanum, Agent 00, ChrisNxtDoor, and ImDavisss. Each handshake turned into a playful lift, highlighting Hunter's bond with the AMP boys and his authentic personality.

As the stream continued, with Hunter by his side, Cenat made it official.

"Travis Hunter is the first athlete signed to TONE," Cenat said, drawing cheers from the rest of the group.

"I ain't gonna lie. I think you started it off, so you're the trendsetter, bro. You're gonna be the first athlete with TONE," Cenat added. "So whenever you need TONE, bro, we're gonna have it in your locker."

Hunter cut him off, "First, I'm gonna go to Target."

The room erupted in excitement and applause again.

Not only is TONE now available in Target stores nationwide, but Hunter’s playful shoutout signals his awareness of what the partnership represents, and reminding their massive audience where they can grab the product was a crucial move.

AMP’s collective audience generates over a billion monthly views, a testament to the cultural impact of the partnership.

Adding Hunter to their roster shows that AMP isn't just a media group—they're becoming savvy entrepreneurs who understand how to merge influence, audience loyalty, and now athletic credibility.

And they couldn't have picked a better partner in the Jacksonville rookie standout.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) waves to someone in the stands during the Jacksonville Jaguars’ mandato
Hunter's unique and down-to-earth personality, paired with his unmatched two-way talent, has made him one of the most marketable young players in the NFL.

None of this is happening by coincidence, though.

It was coach Deion Sanders, one of the most recognizable athletes of all time, who helped blaze the trail that Hunter is now frolicking down. As both a coach and mentor, Sanders has long emphasized the importance of image, branding, and being intentional off the field.

Jan 26, 2015; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Deion Sanders (L) and Kurt Warner (R) smiles during NFL Network broadcast at the NFL Experien
Having learned from one of the all-time greats how to blend sports and entrepreneurship, Hunter is quickly becoming one of the most visible faces in a new era of athlete-led branding.

The TONE partnership isn’t just about Hunter promoting a product.

It’s another step in his evolution as a modern athlete who understands how to grow his platform and shape his brand to perfection.

