Jacksonville Jaguars Defensive Coach Jestingly Pushes For More OTA Time With Travis Hunter
As Travis Hunter's rookie season in the NFL looms, it's still unclear how exactly Jacksonville Jaguars coach Liam Coen will utilize the former Colorado Buffaloes star's two-way abilities.
The known plan is for Hunter to continue playing both cornerback and wide receiver, but he could see more snaps on one side of the ball early next season. Expectedly, Coen's position coaches are already pushing for Hunter to spend more time in their respective rooms. Although he's still learning Jacksonville's offensive and defensive systems, the recent No. 2 overall draft pick has already proven capable of enhancing whichever side of the ball he's on.
Coen spoke with the media on Monday following Jacksonville's seventh OTA practice and revealed that secondary coach Ron Milus jestingly asked for Hunter to spend a little extra time at cornerback.
"Milo came up to me after practice and said, 'Can we have him (Hunter) more?'" Coen said, per the Jaguars' livestream. "So that's a good thing. We were in the red area last Friday and he didn't end up making any plays on the ball, but just the movement skills in some of the man coverages and the feel in zone, you can definitely see how natural it is for him. He's still learning, still growing, still trying to learn the calls as much as possible, but when you see him just in the actual (7-on-7) and the team setting, he doesn't look out of place by any means."
Much to Milus' likely displeasure, Hunter spent Monday's practice on offense. He caught at least one 11-on-11 touchdown pass from quarterback Trevor Lawrence as well, per reporter Jamal St. Cyr.
Hunter, the 2024 Heisman Trophy winner, even stayed after practice to get in some extra work with Lawrence and wide receivers Brian Thomas Jr., Dyami Brown and Parker Washington.
Jacksonville defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile is well aware of Hunter's hefty plate this offseason, but believes the Jaguars' rising star is equipped to handle the pressure.
"He's a special guy because he's really, really a bright guy," Campanile said following a recent practice. "I know you guys (media) have gotten an opportunity to meet him, but all the coaches, everybody's been really impressed with his ability to retain the information. He's been out here with us, obviously on defense, and I know he was on offense today. But he's done a great job with that, and I can't imagine another guy being better-suited to handle that. Travis is certainly suited to do that."
At least early on, Hunter's biggest hurdle seems to be learning two playbooks at once. Learning NFL play calls and assignments is difficult for any rookie, and Hunter's two-way status certainly makes that process more challenging. Fortunately, Campanile, Coen and offensive coordinator Grant Udinski have confidence in their first-round draft pick to play both ways.