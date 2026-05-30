Travis Hunter Recognized For Key Moment In Colorado Sports History

Over the past few seasons, the Colorado Buffaloes and coach Deion Sanders have had some solid success together, but without question, the best season was in 2024, when Travis Hunter won the Heisman Trophy.

During Hunter’s Heisman campaign, he became one of the more dangerous players in the entire country, which has been recognized by the Colorado Sports Hall of Fame.

Dec 14, 2024; New York, NY, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter poses for a photo after winning the Heisman Trophy award during the 2024 Heisman Trophy Presentation. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Boland-Imagn Images | Lucas Boland-Imagn Images

Travis Hunter’s 2024 Season Earns Prestigious Colorado Honor

While the college football world understood how significant Hunter’s Impact was, the state of Colorado might have understood that even more, as his 2024 Heisman Trophy season has been selected as the No. 50 moment in the Colorado Sports Hall of Fame.

The interesting thing about Hunter’s 2024 campaign is the fact that he didn’t do it on one side of the ball, he became one of the best players in the country on both sides of the ball.

Nov 16, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) carries for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Utah Utes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Travis Hunter’s Offensive Impact

On the offensive side of the ball, Hunter recorded 96 receptions for 1258 yards and 15 touchdowns while averaging 13.1 yards per reception. As a receiver, Hunter was very consistent and arguably one of the hardest to defend in all of college football.

While Hunter's overall offensive production is quite impressive, something that may be even more impressive is the fact that he totaled eight 100-yard games in his 2024 season. Throughout that season, Hunter proved that he was consistently the best receiver on the field, and there was almost no way to slow him down.

One factor that really helped Hunter to become so productive was his connection with quarterback Shedeur Sanders as the top target for Sanders. There was very little that could be done to stop this duo, which is why both had tremendous seasons and had one of the more dangerous passing offenses in the Big 12.

In terms of national ranking, Hunter was fifth in the entire nation for receiving yards in 2024 and was tied for second in receiving touchdowns as well. No matter how analysts try to look at it, Hunter was one of the best receivers in the entire country, and there was very little that any defense could do to stop him.

Oct 26, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes cornerback Travis Hunter (12) reacts to a play in the second quarter against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Travis Hunter’s Defensive Impact

Hunter was just as effective on the defensive side of the ball in 2024. As a cornerback, Hunter totaled 35 tackles, 11 pass breakups, four interceptions, and one forced fumble. For a player to be this dominant as a corner is a tremendous help to a defense, which is why Colorado’s defense was such a great unit in the Big 12 during the 2024 season.

On a game-to-game basis, Hunter was essentially taking away the opposing team‘s best player and forcing the quarterback to look at the other side of the field. Otherwise, there was a good chance that Hunter was going to make a play on the ball that in many cases would turn the course of an entire game.

In the current age of college football, the game has started to become more offensively driven, which has made the value of an elite corner so much higher. That is why Hunter is looked at as one of the best players in the recent history of college football.

Regardless of how offenses tried to limit Hunter, he still made a huge impact on the game, whether it was shutting down a great receiver or making plays on the ball.

Nov 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) reacts in the first quarter against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Travis Hunter’s Impact On College Football

Across the landscape of college football, what Hunter was able to accomplish as a receiver and a cornerback is very rare and likely something that will be very difficult to replicate.

Other than Hunter, the only player to win the Heisman Trophy as a two-way player is Charles Woodson, who played wide receiver and defensive back for the Michigan Wolverines when he won the Heisman Trophy in 1997.

However, the college game has changed quite a bit since then, and the pace has started to speed up, which creates significantly more plays. With that in mind, Hunter’s ability to be productive while playing significantly more reps than his opponents is what makes his 2024 season so impressive.

As a receiver and cornerback, Hunter has shown that either position has the ability to completely take over a game and potentially change the tide of an entire season. The only caveat being he was able to do both and become arguably a top-five player at both positions.

No matter how college football fans and analysts look at Hunter’s Heisman Trophy season, there is no question that he made one of the biggest in the current era and could be one of the most unique players in college football history.

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