Travis Hunter, Shedeur Sanders Surprising Madden NFL 26 Ratings Revealed
It's Madden season, don't ask why. Time to Buff up, not to cry.
Two former Colorado Buffaloes greats are in the game after a historic NFL draft class for the black and gold. On Wednesday, Heisman Trophy-winning wide receiver Travis Hunter and quarterback Shedeur Sanders had their Madden NFL 26 ratings revealed.
Both Sanders and Hunter were drafted after leading Colorado to a 9-4 record in 2024, when they established a dynamic duo under coach Deion Sanders. Today, both rookies are participating in a rigorous first training camp of their NFL careers.
After a college career once thought to only be possible in video games, Hunter is Madden's highest-rated rookie at 84 overall.
As the Jacksonville Jaguars' No. 2 overall pick, Hunter plans to accomplish the unprecedented feat of playing both offense and defense regularly. EA Sports acted accordingly, giving him a stamina score of 99 and a toughness of 93.
Hunter has a myriad of ratings that could make him a game-breaker. His 93 speed, 94 acceleration, 95 agility, 96 jumping, 96 change of direction and 86 spectacular catch are indicative of his elite athleticism.
Both his defense and offense-specific ranks are solid, further cementing his real-life unicorn status. Hunter has a tackle rating of 68, but 84 zone coverage, 82 man coverage and 77 pursuit should still make him trustworthy at corner.
MORE: Beloved Colorado Buffaloes Running Back Charlie Offerdahl Makes Difficult Career Decision
MORE: Why Shedeur Sanders Told Deion Sanders Not To Visit Cleveland Browns Training Camp
MORE: Deion Sanders Calls Out Fake News, Endorses Colorado Buffaloes Sports Illustrated Writer
MORE: Kirk Herbstreit Predicts Cleveland Browns Rookie Quarterback Cut
Madden project's Hunter to be the NFL's best rookie this season. Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty, who was the runner-up to Hunter's Heisman, is once again second-best at 83 overall.
As for Sanders, his fifth-round draft selection likely tanked his would-be rating. He's a 67 overall, fourth-highest among rookie quarterbacks.
However, Madden took a surprising approach to first-year signal callers this season. No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward received just a 72, while fellow first-rounder Jaxson Dart was rated 68, tied with New Orleans Saints second-round pick Tyler Shough.
Sanders's fellow quarterback competitor with the Cleveland Browns, Dillon Gabriel, is one notch down at 66. Throughout minicamp and now in training camp, Sanders and Gabriel have been competing with veteran gunslingers Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett for Cleveland's starting spot under center.
With 88 throw power, 84 short accuracy, 83 throw on the run, 81 play action and 81 break sack, Sanders still has a solid launch pad to boost his ratings in the game. His short time with the Browns has been full of headlines and intrigue, so EA could take a more reactionary approach to his rankings.
In addition, former Colorado wide receivers LaJohntay Wester and Jimmy Horn Jr. were rated 70 and 67, respectively. Both speedsters were selected in the sixth round of April's NFL draft.
For the Baltimore Ravens, Wester boasts 90 speed, 92 change of direction and 91 acceleration. His long-lauded route running will start a bit low at 75, 73 and 72 for short, medium and deep distances, but Wester will likely begin his time with Baltimore as a kick and punt returner.
Meanwhile, with the Carolina Panthers, Horn has 91 speed, 91 acceleration and 87 jumping. He'll look to kindle a relationship with budding quarterback Bryce Young while also spending time on special teams units.