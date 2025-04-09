Travis Hunter Signs 'Dream' Partnership With NIL Card Company Ahead Of NFL Draft
Colorado Buffaloes star wide receiver and cornerback Travis Hunter is preparing for the 2025 NFL Draft. In addition to his preparations, Hunter is making moves on the business side of football. With just a couple of weeks until the draft, Hunter signed a Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deal with Panini America.
Panini America sells sports and entertainment collectables and is the official trading card partner of the NFL. Hunter signed an exclusive autographed trading card agreement. Panini America will be the sole producer of Hunter’s autographed cards.
After announcing the deal, Panini America Senior Vice President of Marketing and Athlete Relations, Jason Howarth, provided a statement.
“Travis is a singular talent who has performed both on and off the field,” Howarth said. “He has a bright future ahead, and we look forward to supporting him both as he begins his NFL journey and in the years to come.”
Hunter posted the announcement of his partnership with Panini America on Instagram.
“As I enter into the professional phase of my career, I’m excited that one of the first deals is an exclusive autograph trading card agreement with Panini,” Hunter said. “As a kid, I collected Panini cards and imagined my face on a card one day. To know that fans will be able to get my Panini Rookie Card all over the world is a dream come true.”
Hunter is a high-profile athlete, but is continuously selfless with his income. Hunter shared his wealth with his Colorado teammates. He donated his potential earnings from the school’s collective and spread it with other players in need instead, Deion Sanders Jr. revealed on the Zero 2 Sixty podcast. Hunter also flew out his teammates to participate in the Heisman Trophy festivities.
The deal with Panini America is one of the many NIL deals Hunter has signed. Per On3, Hunter’s NIL valuation is $5.7 million, ranking at No. 3 in the College Football NIL Rank.
Hunter signed deals with Adidas, NerdWallet, United Airlines, Celsius, and many more throughout his collegiate career. With Hunter's current agreement, Panini America will feature Hunter across their NFL products. It will include brand marketing activations throughout the partnership and their Instant Card platform.
Hunter has a stellar collegiate career as a versatile player. In 2024, Hunter’s Heisman-winning season, the Colorado star recorded 1,258 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns. On defense, he recorded 36 combined tackles, one tackle for loss, four interceptions, and 11 passes defended.
In addition to his Heisman trophy, Hunter has earned the AP Player of the Year, Walter Camp Player of the Year, Chuck Bednarik Award, Lott Impact Trophy, and many more.
Hunter is preparing for the draft, where he will pursue an NFL career, hoping to play offense and defense. When Hunter is selected, fans can purchase his rookie card through Panini America. Hunter is a projected top-five pick, likely going in the top three.
The 2025 NFL Draft takes place April 24-26, 2025 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.