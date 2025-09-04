Buffs Beat

How Colorado Fans Feel About Travis Hunter's Viral Commercial With Trevor Lawrence

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence and rookie Travis Hunter star in a new viral Adidas commercial. Colorado Buffaloes fans can’t get enough of their former Heisman Trophy Award winner turned NFL star.

Ben Armendariz

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) smiles before an NFL preseason matchup at EverBank Stadium, Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) smiles before an NFL preseason matchup at EverBank Stadium, Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
When Adidas signed Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter, the Colorado Buffaloes’ Heisman Trophy Award winner, the brand was betting that wherever he landed in the NFL would be a success story.

The Jacksonville Jaguars’ first-round pick, Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver and defensive back Travis Hunter, center, throws
The Jacksonville Jaguars’ first-round pick, Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver and defensive back Travis Hunter, center, throws up the Heisman pose to Tony Boselli, Executive Vice President of Football Operations, left, as Head Coach Liam Coen, right, laughs after a press conference Friday, March 25, 2025 at Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. The team traded up from fifth to second after making a deal with the Cleveland Browns on Thursday night. The rookie was introduced with general / Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Now with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Adidas couldn’t have made out any better. Their latest commercial starring Hunter and quarterback Trevor Lawrence shows exactly why the gamble paid off.

The commercial, set to Deniece Williams’ 1980s hit Let’s Hear It for the Boy, is a lighthearted montage of the duo dancing, hair-flipping, watching film, and goofing around on the field. Their playful chemistry shines through with their silly handshake routine and Hunter’s trademark acrobatic flair.

The fun and comedic vibe resonated quickly with fans, sparking plenty of reactions online.

What The Fans Thought

Sep 21, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) takes a picture with fans before th
Sep 21, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) takes a picture with fans before the game against the Baylor Bears at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images / Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

Colorado fans were quick to voice their excitement on social media after the commercial posted by Adidas went viral. One fan wrote, “Love this.”

Another called it the “Best commercial ever made.”

The reaction underscores the love and appreciation Colorado fans still hold for Hunter. Once viewed as the face of the Buffaloes program under coach Deion Sanders, Hunter’s transition from Boulder to Jacksonville has been seamless in the eyes of fans who continue to celebrate his every move.

Jaguar fans wave a sign to get Travis Hunter’s attention during an NFL training camp session ten at the Miller Electric Cente
Jaguar fans wave a sign to get Travis Hunter’s attention during an NFL training camp session ten at the Miller Electric Center, Tuesday, Aug. 5, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] / Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Online praise wasn’t just from Colorado fans. The Jaguars faithful also chimed in, highlighting Hunter’s joyful approach to the game.

One Jaguars fan online said, “Travis Hunter reminds everybody on that team that football should be fun and that’s why we will win our division this year!!!”

Hunter’s ability to connect with fans through performance, personality, and charisma shows that Adidas has landed a deal with one of the NFL’s most marketable young stars.

A Family Affair

The family of Travis Hunter, from left, Keith Askins, Elizabeth Hunter, Shirley Hunter, grandmother, holding Kali Hunter, Jer
The family of Travis Hunter, from left, Keith Askins, Elizabeth Hunter, Shirley Hunter, grandmother, holding Kali Hunter, Jeramie Hunter and Edgar Martin celebrate after he was drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars as the number two pick in the NFL draft. The family celebrated at a draft party in Boynton Beach, Florida on April 24, 2025. / GREG LOVETT/PALM BEACH POST / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The commercial also features a cameo from Travis Hunter’s younger brother, Trayvis Hunter. A class of 2027 wide receiver from Effingham County High School in Georgia, Trayvis is rated as a three-star prospect by 247Sports.

Trayvis can be seen sitting behind his brother and Lawrence in the film room scenes, a subtle nod to the family bond that has helped shape Travis’ career.

When Travis signed with Adidas back in December of 2024, he wanted to make sure his younger brother was part of the deal. Adidas obliged, giving Trayvis his own agreement, which led to his appearance in the ad.

After accompanying his brother in the NFL spotlight, Trayvis will undoubtedly have an extra layer of attention on his high school career. If he can capitalize on the opportunity, it could be the start of another Hunter destined for the spotlight.

Lawrence and Hunter’s Budding Partnership

Jul 24, 2025; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) and wide receiver Travis Hunter (1
Jul 24, 2025; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) and wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) participate in training camp at Miller Electric Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The commercial also highlights the budding chemistry between Hunter and Lawrence, who enters his fifth NFL season as the Jaguars’ franchise quarterback. On Wednesday, Lawrence spoke about the project to the Jacksonville media, praising Hunter’s energy.

“It was a lot of fun. He’s got a lot more personality than I do, so he kind of carried the team in that one,” Lawrence said with a smile.

Lawrence’s willingness to lean into the humor reflects the trust and comfort already forming between the two, which could translate into one of the league’s most exciting on-field partnerships. Lawrence stressed the importance of building strong relationships with teammates.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) looks to quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) during the 10th organized tea
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) looks to quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) during the 10th organized team activity at Miller Electric Center Wednesday, June 4, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“We’ve built a great relationship. It’s important to get to know your teammates and be able to relate to them in different ways.”

Fans won’t have to wait long to see the duo in action. The Jaguars open their season this Sunday, September 7, against the Carolina Panthers, where Hunter will line up across from former Colorado teammate, wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr.

