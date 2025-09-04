How Colorado Fans Feel About Travis Hunter's Viral Commercial With Trevor Lawrence
When Adidas signed Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter, the Colorado Buffaloes’ Heisman Trophy Award winner, the brand was betting that wherever he landed in the NFL would be a success story.
Now with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Adidas couldn’t have made out any better. Their latest commercial starring Hunter and quarterback Trevor Lawrence shows exactly why the gamble paid off.
The commercial, set to Deniece Williams’ 1980s hit Let’s Hear It for the Boy, is a lighthearted montage of the duo dancing, hair-flipping, watching film, and goofing around on the field. Their playful chemistry shines through with their silly handshake routine and Hunter’s trademark acrobatic flair.
The fun and comedic vibe resonated quickly with fans, sparking plenty of reactions online.
What The Fans Thought
Colorado fans were quick to voice their excitement on social media after the commercial posted by Adidas went viral. One fan wrote, “Love this.”
Another called it the “Best commercial ever made.”
The reaction underscores the love and appreciation Colorado fans still hold for Hunter. Once viewed as the face of the Buffaloes program under coach Deion Sanders, Hunter’s transition from Boulder to Jacksonville has been seamless in the eyes of fans who continue to celebrate his every move.
Online praise wasn’t just from Colorado fans. The Jaguars faithful also chimed in, highlighting Hunter’s joyful approach to the game.
One Jaguars fan online said, “Travis Hunter reminds everybody on that team that football should be fun and that’s why we will win our division this year!!!”
Hunter’s ability to connect with fans through performance, personality, and charisma shows that Adidas has landed a deal with one of the NFL’s most marketable young stars.
A Family Affair
The commercial also features a cameo from Travis Hunter’s younger brother, Trayvis Hunter. A class of 2027 wide receiver from Effingham County High School in Georgia, Trayvis is rated as a three-star prospect by 247Sports.
Trayvis can be seen sitting behind his brother and Lawrence in the film room scenes, a subtle nod to the family bond that has helped shape Travis’ career.
When Travis signed with Adidas back in December of 2024, he wanted to make sure his younger brother was part of the deal. Adidas obliged, giving Trayvis his own agreement, which led to his appearance in the ad.
After accompanying his brother in the NFL spotlight, Trayvis will undoubtedly have an extra layer of attention on his high school career. If he can capitalize on the opportunity, it could be the start of another Hunter destined for the spotlight.
Lawrence and Hunter’s Budding Partnership
The commercial also highlights the budding chemistry between Hunter and Lawrence, who enters his fifth NFL season as the Jaguars’ franchise quarterback. On Wednesday, Lawrence spoke about the project to the Jacksonville media, praising Hunter’s energy.
“It was a lot of fun. He’s got a lot more personality than I do, so he kind of carried the team in that one,” Lawrence said with a smile.
Lawrence’s willingness to lean into the humor reflects the trust and comfort already forming between the two, which could translate into one of the league’s most exciting on-field partnerships. Lawrence stressed the importance of building strong relationships with teammates.
“We’ve built a great relationship. It’s important to get to know your teammates and be able to relate to them in different ways.”
Fans won’t have to wait long to see the duo in action. The Jaguars open their season this Sunday, September 7, against the Carolina Panthers, where Hunter will line up across from former Colorado teammate, wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr.