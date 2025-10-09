Trevor Lawrence Doesn’t Hold Back On His Relationship with Colorado's Travis Hunter
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence opened up about his relationship with rookie Travis Hunter and what makes him "unique." Hunter is fresh off his best NFL performance yet, in which he made history as the first rookie ever to earn top grades at two positions.
The former Colorado Buffaloes star Hunter is one of the most highly-anticipated players to watch in 2025, due to his dual-threat abilities. It hasn't taken long for Hunter to burst onto the scene in the pros and develop a relationship with his quarterback.
Jacksonville is flying high at 4-1 and Colorado fans are loving that Hunter is getting the opportunity to prove he can dominate on offense and defense in the NFL - Just like Colorado coach Deion Sanders.
Trevor Lawrence On What Makes Travis Hunter Unique
It's clear to Colorado fans and Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders that Hunter is unique. Now, the Heisman Trophy winner is displaying his athleticism in the NFL and his teammates are taking notice.
"He's definitely unique in the way he plays, the way he carries himself, just the energy," Lawrence said. "Flying around - seeing him out there playing defense, too - it's kind of unbelievable how he's able to play that many snaps and still look fresh and still be running around full speed. It is impressive, so that shouldn't be taken lightly.
Hunter turned heads in Jacksonville's win over the Kansas City Chiefs on offense and defense. He also made history - earning the No. 1 grade from PFF at two positions - 77.3 at wide receiver and a 76.9 at cornerback - which no rookie had achieved before.
"To make some of the plays he made on Monday, it's pretty cool to see ... he's a great guy. He handles himself the right way. It's been fun to play with him," Lawrence continued.
Hunter played a season high 67 percent of offensive snaps and finished with three receptions for 64 yards. Hunter's presence was also felt on the defensive side of the ball, recording two combined tackles - plus a highlight of stopping a Travis Kelce reception.
Deion Sanders Defends 'Lie' About Hunter
There has been a bit of drama surrounding Hunter since he left Colorado - and of course - his longtime coach Deion Sanders came to his defense.
During the the Manning Cast of Monday Night Football, former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning made an interesting comment - that Jaguars coach Liam Coen told him Hunter did not practice with the Buffaloes offense.
“That was a lie,” Sanders said. “Travis Hunter played offense and defense. He started out with the 1’s offense going the first four or five reps, then he went over and played defense the next four or five reps, and he did it the whole practice."
The fan favorite Hunter had his jersey retired in Boulder after leading the team in 2024 with 1,258 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns. He did so while playing on defense and still won the Heisman Trophy.
Once a Buff, always a Buff - The team store is now selling his Jacksonville jersey for those Colorado fans who want to still represent their favorite player.
Travis Hunter And Trevor Lawrence Building Chemistry
Lawrence, who was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, understands pressure better than most. Since the Jaguars traded up to No. 2 in the 2025 NFL Draft to select Hunter, Lawrence has been one of Hunter’s biggest advocates, saying that the rookie has what it takes to play both positions in the NFL.
Hunter has not scored a touchdown yet in the NFL and Lawrence made sure to address that.
"I think all good receivers tell you when they're open all the time. So there's a little bit of that, but I love it. He's awesome," Lawrence chuckled. "Our relationship keeps just growing and growing... Getting him in the end zone. That'll happen. So I'm not too stressed about that, but obviously, we'll be able to make that happen."
Next up for Hunter is a matchup vs. the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Oct. 12 at 11 a.m. MT.