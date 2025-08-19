Key Colorado Buffaloes Position Battle Coming Down To Final Days Of Fall Camp
BOULDER — Quarterback isn't the only position battle coming down to the wire late in the Colorado Buffaloes' fall camp.
On Monday, offensive line coach Gunnar White said the starting center competition between Cooper Lovelace and Zarian McGill remains close with only 11 days until Colorado's season opener against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. Lovelace is a graduate transfer from Northwestern and McGill joined the Buffs in January via Louisiana Tech.
Former walk-on Cash Cleveland earned the job late last season but is now suiting up for Big 12 Conference foe Texas Tech.
Gunnar White Talks Cooper Lovelance, Zarian McGill
According to White, the competition between Lovelace and McGill only figures to bring out the best in each.
"It's healthy," White said. "That's another main reason why we're not going to have a lineup until game day, because it's good, healthy competition. They're very, very similar. It's hard to see who's better right now because they balance each other out. We'll see how it goes, but I'm happy with the reps in the room so far."
Lovelace began his college career at Butler Community College in Kansas before landing with the USC Trojans for two seasons. In Los Angeles, Lovelace played in seven total games, splitting time at both guard spots and right tackle. The 6-foot-5, 315-pound Kansas native played in 11 games at Northwestern last season, including nine starts.
McGill is also a graduate transfer who began his career at the junior college level before spending time at Louisiana-Monroe and Louisiana Tech. The 6-foot-2, 320-pounder started 24 games at center during his two seasons at Louisiana Monroe and earned three starts at center last season at Louisiana Tech.
MORE: What Colorado Buffaloes' Julian 'JuJu' Lewis, Kaidon Salter Said About Byron Leftwich
MORE: Jerry Jeudy Shares True Feelings On Shedeur Sanders' Cleveland Browns Debut
MORE: Where Colorado Buffaloes Landed In Preseason AP Top 25 College Football Poll
MORE: What Todd Bowles Said About Shilo Sanders' Tampa Bay Buccaneers Debut
"They're battling, and I think it's gonna go down to the wire," Colorado insider Uncle Neely said in an interview with DNVR Buffs. "I think they're both capable. I think you could draw straws or flip a coin, but it's also going to have a lot to do with the synergy with the quarterback and mistake-free snaps between now and then. But both those guys are very capable... Whoever's gonna be that guy, you want to go into games knowing we got another guy."
Other Options At Center
Behind Lovelace and McGill, returning offensive linemen Yahya Attia and Tyler Brown are also candidates to see playing time at center. Brown is currently managing a hand injury, though, according to Uncle Neely.
“I love everything I’m seeing,” White said of Colorado's offensive line. “We won’t have a solid five on the lineup until game day, I think, just because of the competition in the room. It’s been great. Everyone is being pushed, and it’s good.”
Coach Deion Sanders' Buffs will close fall camp this week ahead of their opening matchup against Georgia Tech.