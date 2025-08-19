Buffs Beat

Deion Sanders Motivates Colorado Buffaloes Prior to Season Opener Against Georgia Tech

The Colorado Buffaloes will kick off their 2025 season against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Folsom Field on Friday, Aug. 29. Coach Deion Sanders gave his team some extra motivation in a speech earlier this week before practice.

Cory Pappas

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
The Colorado Buffaloes will kick off their 2025 season against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Friday, Aug. 29 at Folsom Field. There will be a sold out crowd to see the beginning of Deion Sanders’s third season as coach in Boulder

Deion Sanders Jr. released a video on Well Off Media giving a behind the scenes look at the Buffaloes this week at practice as they prepare for this game.

2025 Season Kickoff Approaching

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Deion Sanders spoke to his team prior to practice earlier this week. The days until the season opener against Georgia Tech are winding down. It’s getting “real” as “Coach Prime” says.

“We got 12 days before it gets real. Before everything is recorded. Everything is genuine. Every thing is genuine. Everything is everything,” Sanders said. “This stadium is going to be full. Your parents, your girlfriends, your people who you love, people who you respect are going to come to support you.


Colorado fans fill the stands during a college football game against Colorado State at Folsom Field on Saturday, Sep. 16, 2023, in Boulder, Colo. / Lucas Boland/The Coloradoan / USA TODAY NETWORK

While it may be close to two weeks until the official season kicks off, Sanders states that there’s even less time for players in that room to show their coaches that they are ready for the challenge.

“You probably got seven or six, maybe five days to prove to these men that are called your coaches that you’re capable of doing what you desire to do,” Sanders said. “12 days to be dependable, to be accountable, to hold one another to a standard that is the standard that we’ve created here.”

There is a lot of pressure on these players to perform at a high level, not only for themselves and the team around them, but the thousands of fans in the crowd and millions watching at home.

Colorado Home Underdogs vs. Georgia Tech

Dec 27, 2024; Birmingham, AL, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Haynes King (10) looks to throw against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the second half of the 2024 Birmingham Bowl at Protective Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images / Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

The Colorado Buffaloes are currently a four-point home underdog against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the season opener according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Georgia Tech is coming off of a 7-6 2024 season. 

Colorado on the other hand is coming right off a nine-win 2025 campaign, the best thus far in the Deion Sanders era. Sanders will have his work cut out for him in 2025 as he will be without his two best players from 2023 and 2024; quarterback Shedeur Sanders and cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter. 

Both Sanders and Hunter led a high powered Buffaloes offense last season, but are now both in the NFL. Colorado has yet to name a starting quarterback in 2025.

The oddsmakers predict that Colorado will have a major drop off from their 9-4 mark last season. The Buffaloes current win total is at 5.5, with odds of -120 on the under and +100 on the over. 

