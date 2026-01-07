How To Watch Colorado Buffaloes' Clash With Utah Utes: Preview, TV Channel, Prediction

After surviving the desert, Colorado Buffaloes men's basketball begins its first homestand of Big 12 play against another old Pac-12 rival. Coach Tad Boyle's Buffs (11-3, 1-0 Big 12) host the Utah Runnin' Utes (8-6, 0-1 Big 12) in another battle of high-powered offenses.

How to Watch

When: Wednesday, Jan. 7 at 7 p.m. MT

Where: CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado

TV Broadcast: ESPN+

Radio Call: KOA 850 AM and 94.1 FM

Buffs Looking To Stack Big 12 Wins

Colorado outlasted the Arizona State Sun Devils 95-89 last Saturday. It was the Buffaloes' first road conference win since joining the Big 12 and an impressive result despite the high scoreline.

After controlling the contest's first 33 minutes, the Sun Devils went on a 10-point streak that gave them the lead with four minutes left. Colorado weathered the storm, very much unlike previous conference ventures.

A free-throw contest ensued that the Buffaloes handled. Colorado's 84 percent shooting from the charity stripe (31-for-38) helped its advantage, with 25 of those makes coming off 31 attempts in the second half.

Forwards Sebastian Rancik and Alon Michaeli, along with standout guard Isaiah Johnson, combined for 25-of-28 on free throws. Both sides combined for 49 fouls, with three Sun Devils fouling out and six Buffs collecting three or more.

Johnson led Colorado with 19 points, continuing his nation-best run of buckets from the bench. Rancik showcased his physicality with 18 points (12-for-14 on free throws), six rebounds and two blocks.

Guard Barrington Hargress put up 17 points, his fifth straight game with 15 or more. Forward Bangot Dak collected his season's third triple-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Even youngsters like guard Josiah Sanders recorded team-highs with five assists and a plus-minus of 14.

Amid a red-light, green-light style of game, the Buffaloes came away with a much-needed win. They survived three 20-point scoring performances from Arizona State, as depth proved decisive in Tempe.

Utes Retooling In New Era

Utah arrives in Boulder after a Big 12 play-opening loss to the nation's No. 1 team, Arizona. The Utes' defense has struggled mightily and made no exception for McKale, allowing 58 points in the defeat's first half en route to a 97-78 final score.

Through 14 games, Utah allows a conference-high 46.4 field goal percentage to its opponents, just one tick higher than Colorado. The Utes rank dead last in the Big 12 at No. 128 in KenPom, over 40 spots lower than the next-worst team.

It's a program taking its lumps under first-year coach Alex Jensen, suffering non-conference blows to Cal Poly, Grand Canyon, California, Mississippi State and Washington. It picked up a few high points, beating Ole Miss and dropping 101 points on Eastern Washington.

Guard Terrence Brown leads the charge after transferring in from Fairleigh Dickinson. He's third in the Big 12 with 21.8 points per game, also pacing Utah in assists at 4.1. He dropped 26 against Arizona and has five performances of 26-plus points.

Colorado Vs. Utah Prediction

It should be a fun, high-flying battle in Boulder, but expect the Buffs to come out on top and move to 2-0 in Big 12 play. Colorado will beat Utah, 88-81.