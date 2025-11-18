How To Watch Colorado Buffaloes' Final Home Game vs. Arizona State

Buffs Beat

The Colorado Buffaloes and coach Deion Sanders are 3-7 with just one Big 12 conference win. Colorado will next face the Arizona State Sun Devils on Saturday, Nov. 22. Preview, TV channel, and betting odds for the Buffaloes' final home game at Folsom Field.

Angela Miele

Sep 6, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the second half against the Delaware Fightin Blue Hens at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
The Colorado Buffaloes are 3-7, coming off their final bye week of the season. Colorado coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes will kick off their final two games of the season, starting with the Arizona State Sun Devils on Saturday.

How To Watch

When: Saturday, Nov. 22, at 6 p.m. MT

Where: Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado

TV Broadcast: ESPN2

Radio Call: KOA 850 & 94.1 FM

Deion Sanders Colorado Buffaloes Arizona State Sun Devils preview Kenny Dillingham Folsom Field Julian Lewis betting odds
Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Betting Odds

The Colorado Buffaloes are 6.5-point underdogs against the Arizona State Sun Devils on FanDuel Sportsbook. The moneyline for Colorado is +215, and the point total is set at 48.5.

Julian Lewis’ First Start At Folsom Field

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis made his first start on the road against the West Virginia Mountaineers, but will now be doing so in front of the home crowd at Folsom Field. Colorado fans have the opportunity to see the quarterback of the future show off his potential and get fans excited for the 2026 season.

Lewis has passed for 428 yards and three touchdowns this season. He has been sacked eight times, but the true freshman quarterback has shown he can use his legs to extend plays. Lewis was sacked seven times against West Virginia, but he avoided more with his ability to run.

Deion Sanders Colorado Buffaloes Arizona State Sun Devils preview Kenny Dillingham Folsom Field Julian Lewis betting odds
Ben Queen-Imagn Images

One of the top performers on Colorado's offense is wide receiver Omarion Miller. When targeted, Miller is making big plays and is a highlight of the offense this season. Miller totals 652 yards and seven touchdowns, averaging 19.2 yards per reception. Miller has the chance to have a big game for Colorado, getting open and making Lewis's job easier on Saturday.

Colorado running back Micah Welch leads the team with 313 rushing yards and two touchdowns. While the ground game has struggled to gain momentum this year, if Lewis can get the passing game going, the Buffaloes may be able to run the ball at a higher level against Arizona State.

While the Buffaloes can no longer become bowl eligible, Colorado fans will still get a chance to see their quarterback’s first home start as Lewis potentially leads the team to an upset win.

Colorado’s Defense To Find Consistency

Deion Sanders Colorado Buffaloes Arizona State Sun Devils preview Kenny Dillingham Folsom Field Julian Lewis betting odds
Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

While Colorado did lose to Mountaineers, the defense helped the team avoid another blowout by keeping the game in reach. West Virginia’s first three possessions resulted in two punts and a fumble, recovered by the Buffaloes. If Colorado’s defense can start strong against Arizona State, after a bye week earning rest ahead of the final two games, the Buffaloes could pull off an upset win.

Colorado’s leading tackler is safety Tawfiq Byard with 72. He has been a playmaker in the secondary as just a sophomore. Cornerback Preston Hodge leads the Buffaloes with 12 passes defended, coming off a big game where he caught an interception.

While Colorado’s defense has been inconsistent, the team has a chance to show off for the final home game of the season, potentially earning the program one more win at Folsom Field.

Arizona State To Put Up A Fight Against Colorado

Deion Sanders Colorado Buffaloes Arizona State Sun Devils preview Kenny Dillingham Folsom Field Julian Lewis betting odds
Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

The Arizona State Sun Devils are 7-3, going 5-2 in the Big 12. The Sun Devils are coming off a win against West Virginia, looking to close out the regular season on a high note.

Through November, Arizona State has been without quarterback Sam Leavitt, who had season-ending surgery. Senior quarterback Jeff Sims stepped into the role, passing for 566 yards, five touchdowns, and one interception. With a 55.4 completion percentage, the Buffaloes’ defense has a chance to shut down Arizona State's passing game early.

One challenge about defending Sims is his ability to run the ball. The quarterback has rushed for 411 yards and two touchdowns, and the Buffaloes' defense must be ready to stop the run.

Wide receiver Jordyn Tyson leads the Sun Devils with 628 yards and eight touchdown receptions. The biggest threat for Arizona State's offense is the team’s ground game. Running back Raleek Brown totals 823 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

If Colorado’s defense can shut down Arizona State quickly, the Buffaloes could pull off the upset win.

Deion Sanders Colorado Buffaloes Arizona State Sun Devils preview Kenny Dillingham Folsom Field Julian Lewis betting odds
Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Colorado vs. Arizona State Prediction

The Colorado Buffaloes will keep it close, but Arizona State will win the game, 26-24.

After Colorado plays Arizona State, the Buffaloes will close out the 2025 regular season on the road against the Kansas State Wildcats on Nov. 29.

  • Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. 
  • If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

