Deion Sanders Reveals Reaction to Son Shedeur Sanders' NFL Debut
Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders made his NFL debut against the Baltimore Ravens in week 11. Fellow Browns rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel was the starter, but exited the game due to a head injury. With Gabriel out of the game, the former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback took the field for the first time in the regular season.
Not only did Colorado Buffaloes' fans get to see their former quarterback take the field in the NFL for the first time, but Colorado coach Deion Sanders did as well. Sanders, while speaking to a crowd of young football players, opened up about what it meant to see his son take the field for the Browns for the first time in his NFL career.
In a video captured by Deion Sanders Jr., the Colorado coach expressed his gratitude and said he never gave up hope that his son would play this year.
“Shedeur got in today, and I told him he was going to play,” Sanders said. “But, I was thankful ... I was in tears."
Sanders had the chance to see both his son and his former quarterback take the field for the first time in the NFL regular season. No matter how long it took, Sanders always believed his son would see the field, and he finally got to see his son perform at the NFL level.
While Sanders had the opportunity to speak about seeing his son play in the NFL for the first time, it is notable that the Colorado coach could talk about his son while hosting young kids who may have similar dreams. Sanders explained that he never gave up hope that his son would play, and with the work the young quarterback put in, he got to take the field for the first time.
The young athletes could look at the former rookie quarterback's experience and take it as a lesson to keep pushing for their dreams, no matter the obstacles.
Shedeur Sanders' Time At Colorado Building Up To NFL Appearence
Before joining the NFL, the former Colorado quarterback spent two years with the Buffaloes. Sanders was a big part of rebuilding Colorado's program, which was a one-score team before the quarterback transferred from Jackson State.
In his first year, Sanders passed for 3,230 yards and 27 touchdowns. Just one season later, the quarterback made a major jump, passing for 4,134 yards and 37 touchdowns. Sanders helped lead the Buffaloes to a bowl game, finishing the 2024 season 9-4.
Sanders showed off his accuracy and leadership through the two seasons he started for the Buffaloes. Sanders, along with reigning Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter, were two major talking points throughout the season due to their success, before both moving on to the 2025 NFL Draft.
One major speculation was how Sanders would perform in the NFL without his father coaching him. While his father may not be coaching him on the field, he is still supporting him every day and has been vocally supporting his son.
For a coach, seeing a former player take the field at the professional level is already a special moment, but having it be Sanders' son on top of it adds to the already monumental moment.
Just The Beginning For Shedeur Sanders
Sanders finished his first appearance going 4-of-16 for 47 yards and one interception. He also had three carries for 16 rushing yards. While it was not Sanders' best performance, it was his first time earning reps in a regular-season game against a starting defense.
Sanders showed with his rise from the 2023 season to 2024 with the Colorado Buffaloes how well he can improve over time. Though Sanders’ playing again could come down to Gabriel’s health, and if Browns’ coach Kevin Stefanski makes the change, with time, Sanders can develop and perform at a high level as he did with Colorado.