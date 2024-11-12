WATCH: Deion Sanders press conference before Utah
As the Colorado Buffaloes prepare for their upcoming game against Utah, head coach Deion Sanders will address the media on Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. ET. The Buffs are set to play in FOX's "Big Noon" Kickoff against Utah, marking the ninth time this season they've been featured on a major network, a program record. The season finale against Oklahoma State will be broadcast on ABC at Noon ET, shows the significant attention Colorado has garnered under Sanders' leadership.
Colorado boasts a 5-1 Big 12 record and stands second in the league standings. With Kansas defeating Iowa State, the Buffaloes control their path to a Big 12 Championship appearance. They'll need to win out to be in Dallas on Dec. 7.
Travis Hunter, known for his two-way abilities, had nine catches for 99 yards and a touchdown last week against Texas Tech, nearly reaching 100 yards for the fifth time this season. Hunter set a school record with over 160 plays across offense, defense, and special teams, showing his endurance and versatility. So far, he's allowed only minimal receptions in his defensive snaps, adding to his reputation as one of Colorado’s most impactful players.
Shilo Sanders hits "Deion Shuffle" after rare touchdown vs. Texas Tech
Quarterback Shedeur Sanders contributed four touchdowns in his last game, passing for 291 yards and one rushing touchdown. He has thrown for 24 touchdowns and six interceptions this season and leads the team with five rushing touchdowns. Sanders also reached the 13,000-yard career passing mark, tying the school record with 20 consecutive games with a touchdown pass.
Deion Sanders pregame 'Not Like Us' video goes viral following win
Colorado’s third-quarter dominance was evident in their 21-7 advantage over Texas Tech, reflecting their season trend of outscoring opponents 76-24 in that quarter. The defense also stepped up, with ten tackles for loss, six sacks, and three turnovers, including a late-game touchdown by Shilo Sanders. Their four-game road win streak is their longest since 2001-02, underscoring their momentum heading into the final stretch.