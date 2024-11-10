Shilo Sanders hits "Deion Shuffle" after rare touchdown vs. Texas Tech
Colorado’s 41-27 victory over Texas Tech ended in dramatic fashion, with Shilo Sanders scoring a scoop-six touchdown late in the fourth quarter. This touchdown, sparked by Arden Walker’s sack, was the final blow to Texas Tech’s hopes for a comeback.
However, the celebration on the sidelines quickly turned tense when a Texas Tech equipment crew member attempted to grab the football from Shilo Sanders as he was heading back to the Colorado bench. Shedeur Sanders and Deion Sanders Jr. intervened, with Deion Jr. even shoving the worker away when he confronted Shedeur.
This incident was just one part of a heated atmosphere at the game in Lubbock, where tensions ran high among the record-breaking crowd. Fans were energized from the start, throwing tortillas onto the field as part of a long-standing tradition. However, as Colorado pulled ahead in the second half, the crowd's behavior escalated to throwing capped water bottles and other items. Despite warnings from the PA announcer, which threatened entire sections with ejection, the crowd's disruptive behavior continued. Shilo Sanders, in response to a bottle thrown from the student section, playfully tossed it back, displaying calm despite the hostile crowd.
Shilo’s end zone celebration, reminiscent of his father, Coach Prime’s famous “Deion Shuffle,” added to the game’s drama. His 6-yard dash and showboating brought back memories of Deion Sanders’ legendary celebrations. Shedeur Sanders had also attempted the “Deion Shuffle” in a previous win over Nebraska, drawing both praise and playful critique from his father, who deemed his son’s dance a “work in progress.”
Despite a shaky first quarter, Colorado’s victory solidifies their position in the race to the Big 12 Championship. The Buffs’ strong finish keeps them in control of their season, with the possibility of winning out and earning a spot in the championship. Though Coach Prime may not have been pleased with every detail of the game’s finish, the win reaffirms Colorado’s resilience and drive to make a mark this season.