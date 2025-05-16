Jacksonville Jaguars' Travis Hunter Receives Strong Praise From Front Office
Expectation is something that former Colorado Buffaloes Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter is used to living up to. As a professional for the Jacksonville Jaguars, Hunter is the No. 2 overall pick of the 2025 Draft Class. While he’s yet to take the field, Hunter is already turning heads as a member of the Jaguars. Only a few weeks into the offseason workout program and having completed rookie minicamp, Hunter has a full vote of confidence from the front office with the way he’s conducted himself.
As a high school prospect, he was crowned the No. 1 overall prospect in his class as a junior, then followed that up with a tremendous senior season. As a college player, with the weight of that expectation, Hunter went on to become a three-position All-American as a wide receiver, cornerback, and athlete.
“We’re not playing real football yet. We’re just on the grass doing individual drills, a lot of install, a lot of education. With that said, Travis Hunter and I had high expectations, obviously, we traded our first-rounder next year and our second-rounder this year to go to get him; we felt like he was the best guy to be a Jaguar. So we had high expectations, he’s exceeded my expectations,” Jaguars executive vice president of football operations and Pro Football Hall of Famer Tony Boselli said.
“You see the athlete on the field. You see how he moves, the change of direction, body control, but it’s the person that I’m most enamored with. The natural leadership he brings, the energy, the excitement, the smile, and he’s a tireless worker. This is a guy that wants to be the best. You watch how he approached phase two workouts and rookie minicamp, this is a guy that’s hungry to be the best,” Boselli continued.
Hunter is attempting to continue the path that he laid in high school and college and play significant snaps on both sides of the ball. It’s a feat that’s never truly been seen at the NFL level, but Hunter has already proven he’s not to be held in constraints by being the only player to ever accomplish what he was able to do during his seasons as a member of the Colorado Buffaloes.
“It was clear in our mind that Travis Hunter is the player we wanted. It was James Gladstone, it was the strategy he deployed. He came to Liam [Coen] and I after the owner’s meetings and laid out some thoughts and scenarios to get to No. 2… At the end of the day, we got the guy we wanted in Travis Hunter,” Boselli said in closing.
The Jaguars went all in for Travis Hunter, and so far, Hunter is returning the favor to the organization. As OTAs and training are set to begin, Hunter’s continued development will be one of the biggest storylines to monitor in the 2025 NFL regular season.