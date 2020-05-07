BuffsCountry
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Weekly Buffdate: The Doldrums of May

Chase Howell

With everything surrounding the virus and not much movement in the recruiting world, the week was dull.

There were a couple of noteworthy items surrounding this week.

CU hoops held their end-of-season banquet through zoom and Tad Boyle handed out some awards. McKinley Wright won team MVP for the third time. Evan Battey won most inspirational, Eli Parquet won most improved and Tyler Bey won the best defensive player. 

There was also some recruiting news with two very important top five lists being released. Devin Kirkwood and Kenneth Bannister both included Colorado in their top five lists. Kirkwood is a four-star cornerback while Bannister is a very talented offensive lineman out of Louisiana. 

They also made the top 10 for four-star athlete Will Latu although the Buffs joined his recruitment late. 

Things that weren't discussed in the recent Weekly Buffdate include the news that the CU Athletic Department extended their contract with iHeartMedia, which allows for them to continue broadcasting games on KOA radio. 

Chase Howell wrote a piece discussing the end-of-season collapse for the basketball team. A must-read for hoops fans. 

Also, 247Sports had a basketball rankings updates and lots of hoops signees moved around on the rankings. 

And Brendon Lewis was declared the Buff CU fans are most excited to watch next season in a vote decided on Twitter. 

The Weekly Buffdate is going to be a live event on Facebook every week. The hope is to make it a weekly thing at the same time every week.

We will start that next week. Every week at 5 p.m. MST tune-in for the Weekly Buffdate and Chase Howell will answer your questions live. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jim Harbaugh has NCAA restructuring ideas

Chase Howell

Could McKinley Wright become the best four-year player in CU history?

McKinley Wright is expected to return for his senior season, despite him entering his name in the NBA Draft process. He just won his third-straight team MVP award. Where does he stand on CU's all-time list?

Chase Howell

Inside the Basketball Collapse: What happened and how does everybody move on?

The Colorado Buffaloes dream season ended in nightmare fashion, losing five straight games to finish out the season and the cancellation of the NCAA tournament.

Chase Howell

CU Athletics and iHeartMedia Strike a Deal to Continue Broadcasting Games on KOA

The Colorado Athletic Department announced Thursday the long-standing tradition of games being broadcasted on KOA will continue.

Chase Howell

What's the hold up on an NCAA video game?

Chase Howell

CU Buffs Hoops Signees Receive Rankings Update

247Sports released its final rankings for the 2020 basketball recruits. Let's take a look at how the future Buffs fared.

Chase Howell

RESULTS: Which Buff are CU Fans Most Excited About?

BuffsCountry wanted to find who CU fans are most excited about. So we did it the only way we know how, a twitter bracket. And the results may surprise you.

Chase Howell

Jakub Dombek finds a new home

Chase Howell

Weekly Offer Tracker: Hello, Oregon!

The CU coaching staff was on the trail this past week looking for future Buffs. These are the offers that went out.

Chase Howell

CU Buffs make offensive lineman's top five schools

Three-star offensive lineman Kenneth Bannister out of New Orleans (La.) released his top five on Tuesday.

Chase Howell