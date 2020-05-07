Weekly Buffdate: The Doldrums of May

With everything surrounding the virus and not much movement in the recruiting world, the week was dull.

There were a couple of noteworthy items surrounding this week.

CU hoops held their end-of-season banquet through zoom and Tad Boyle handed out some awards. McKinley Wright won team MVP for the third time. Evan Battey won most inspirational, Eli Parquet won most improved and Tyler Bey won the best defensive player.

There was also some recruiting news with two very important top five lists being released. Devin Kirkwood and Kenneth Bannister both included Colorado in their top five lists. Kirkwood is a four-star cornerback while Bannister is a very talented offensive lineman out of Louisiana.

They also made the top 10 for four-star athlete Will Latu although the Buffs joined his recruitment late.

Things that weren't discussed in the recent Weekly Buffdate include the news that the CU Athletic Department extended their contract with iHeartMedia, which allows for them to continue broadcasting games on KOA radio.

Chase Howell wrote a piece discussing the end-of-season collapse for the basketball team. A must-read for hoops fans.

Also, 247Sports had a basketball rankings updates and lots of hoops signees moved around on the rankings.

And Brendon Lewis was declared the Buff CU fans are most excited to watch next season in a vote decided on Twitter.

The Weekly Buffdate is going to be a live event on Facebook every week. The hope is to make it a weekly thing at the same time every week.

We will start that next week. Every week at 5 p.m. MST tune-in for the Weekly Buffdate and Chase Howell will answer your questions live.