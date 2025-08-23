Buffs Beat

What Color Colorado Buffaloes Fans Should Wear For Stripe Out In Folsom Field

The Colorado Buffaloes are just a week away from season kickoff, and the first game of the season against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets will feature a fan stripe out in white and black. Here’s everything fans need to know about what color to wear at Folsom Field on game day.

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes fans before the Colorado Buffaloes spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
The countdown is nearly over. The Colorado Buffaloes are finally less than a week away from season kickoff, and week 1 will come with an extra layer of excitement.

When the Buffs take the field against Georgia Tech on August 29 at Folsom Field, fans will be part of a stadium-wide stripe out. The only question is—what color should fans wear in which sections?

Stripe Out Tradition

Stripe outs have become a growing trend across college football in recent years, with programs looking to create intimidating visual atmospheres on game day.

For Colorado, the decision to bring the event back for a second straight season signals its success in energizing fans and rattling opponents.

Sections across Folsom Field have been assigned either black or white, with fans encouraged to follow the color-coded map provided by the Buffs social media team.

The alternating rows of black and white not only showcase school spirit but also serve as a reminder that Folsom Field can be one of the most challenging environments for opponents to step into.

But beyond the aesthetics, the stripe out is about atmosphere. For coach Deion Sanders, who has emphasized the role of fans as part of the Buffaloes’ identity, it’s another chance to create an unforgettable environment.

With a sold-out crowd, the stripe out is set to deliver an electric backdrop for one of the most anticipated season openers in college football.

The Charge

The most important piece of the stripe out belongs to the student section. The Charge, formerly known as the C-Unit, carries the responsibility of setting the tone for the rest of the stadium.

This year, their directive is simple: wear white.

While getting thousands of college-aged students to coordinate isn’t always easy, Colorado has leaned heavily on social media campaigns to spread the word.

A sea of white in the student section not only gives the team an energy boost, but it also shows The Charge is more than just a rebranding effort—it represents Colorado’s push to unify the student body behind coach Deion Sanders and his Buffs.

More Than Football

The stripe out is just one aspect of what Colorado promises will be an enhanced game day experience at Folsom Field this season. Earlier this week, Colorado athletic director Rick George announced a slate of new features designed to make every home game feel like an event in itself.

From scheduled drone shows and military flyovers to the expanded food and beverage options, Folsom Field is adding more variety for those who make the trip to Boulder.

The upgrades are part of Colorado’s broader push to capitalize on the momentum the program has built under "Coach Prime."

With the Buffs entering a new era of competition in the Big 12, the athletic department is investing in ways to keep Folsom Field one of the most electric environments in college football.

Looking Ahead to Game Day

For Colorado fans, the assignment is straightforward. Check the map and wear black or white. For the students in The Charge, it’s all about bringing the noise and standing out in white.

When the lights hit Folsom Field on August 29, the Buffaloes want the first thing the Yellow Jackets notice to be a wall of coordinated black-and-white support—followed by the thundering herd of nearly 50,000 fans roaring in unison, ready to kick off the season.

BEN ARMENDARIZ

Ben Armendariz is a reporter for Colorado Buffaloes on SI, part of the Sports Illustrated Network. While earning his bachelor’s degree in Journalism with a minor in Sports Media from the University of Colorado, he contributed to Buffs coverage through CUBuffs.com and Sko Buff Sports. He’s also covered professional combat sports as a contributor for FloCombat. A lifelong sports fan, Ben is now pursuing a master’s degree in Sports Management at Texas A&M University, with plans to build a long-term career in sports media. His passion for storytelling, in-depth analysis, and unique perspectives on sports marketing and sponsorships set his work apart. Outside of reporting and school, he enjoys attending Colorado Avalanche and Denver Nuggets games and running his online vintage retail business.

