What Colorado's Deion Sanders said after the loss to Kansas State
After the Colorado Buffaloes’ narrow 31-28 loss to No. 18 Kansas State, head coach Deion Sanders reflected on the game, expressing both frustration and optimism in his postgame remarks. His message primarily focused on the inability of the Buffaloes to stop the run, their defensive breakdowns, and the impact of key injuries, while also praising the heart and depth of his team.
Sanders began by addressing the defense’s struggle against Kansas State’s rushing attack, which accumulated 224 yards. He emphasized how this allowed Kansas State to dominate time of possession, keeping Colorado’s offense off the field. “That was the goal, to try to stop the run,” Sanders said. “We didn't do that whatsoever. They had 224 yards rushing, which they ultimately dominated the time of possession, which is not good because now we can't get on the field and do what we're capable of doing.”
He also praised Kansas State’s head coach, Chris Klieman, for having his team well-prepared for the game. Coming from a similar background in the FCS as Klieman, Sanders noted his respect for his counterpart’s ability to coach at a high level.
The game had come down to a last-minute drive where Colorado took a shot at winning but fell short. Reflecting on the defensive mistakes leading up to Kansas State’s final scoring opportunity, Sanders was critical of blown coverages that allowed big plays, especially in critical moments. “Blowing coverages...the running backs should never be wide open running up the sideline in a situation like that,” Sanders said. “Then they take a shot and hit us deep, which is not indicative of who we are.”
One of the most significant challenges for Colorado in this game was the loss of key players like Travis Hunter, Jimmy Horn Jr., and Omarion Miller, all of whom were injured. Sanders acknowledged how much their absence hurt the team’s performance. “Losing Travis and Jimmy and others was tremendous because they're a vital part of our team, a vital part of our identity,” Sanders admitted. However, he was also proud of the players who stepped up in their absence, showing the team’s resilience and depth.
On offense, the Buffaloes struggled with execution in the running game and pass protection. Sanders recognized the play-calling was solid but felt that the players didn’t execute properly. “We didn’t execute. We miss a block here. We missed this there. We just didn’t execute,” he said, noting the six sacks allowed by the offensive line, though he acknowledged that Shedeur Sanders, his quarterback, also needed to get the ball out faster at times.
When asked about Shedeur’s performance, particularly regarding the sacks and offensive breakdowns, Deion Sanders refrained from being too critical. Instead, he shared the importance of understanding what the quarterback sees on the field. “You would never guess that some things happen, and it happens. So, that’s why you got to hear from a quarterback,” Sanders explained. He also expressed confidence in Shedeur’s ability to give Colorado a chance to win games, especially in critical moments.
Despite the loss, Sanders remained proud of his team’s resilience. The Buffaloes had battled back from a 10-point deficit late in the game, showing their fighting spirit. “I mean, you guys know this is a totally different team. This team has heart, they have integrity, they're tough, they love to play this game. We just came up short.”
Coach Prime was asked his overall assessment of how Shilo Sanders player after returning from injury. He was honest and didn't hold back. "I thought he played horrible, Sanders said. "I thought (Shilo) was rusty. I thought he didn't have his footing. I thought he wasn't breaking down. He's coming up trying to make the play but open field one-on-one tackle with with that kind of backers is that ain't an easy task But he's gonna do better. I know what he has in him.
One bright spot for the Buffaloes was the performance of their younger players, especially in the wide receiver room, where injuries had forced depth players into action. Sanders praised freshmen like Omarion Miller and Drelon Miller for stepping up in crucial moments. “Omarion, he could play...he could start if you desire him to,” Sanders said. “And Drelon, being a true freshman and contributing as much as he’s doing, it’s phenomenal.” He also pointed out that nine different receivers caught passes in the game, which he felt was a testament to the depth and talent of his roster.
While Sanders acknowledged the disappointment of the loss, he remained focused on the bigger picture, urging his players to self-reflect and learn from their mistakes. The loss to Kansas State was tough, but Sanders emphasized the need to take advantage of opportunities and be better prepared moving forward.