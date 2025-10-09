What Deion Sanders, Colorado Buffaloes Players Are Saying About Iowa State
BOULDER — A talented yet vulnerable Iowa State Cyclones team will face off against the reeling Colorado Buffaloes on Saturday at Folsom Field.
Still ranked No. 22 in the AP Poll, Iowa State won its first five games of the season before falling to the Cincinnati Bearcats last weekend, 38-30. The Cyclones, much like Colorado, have dealt with countless injuries over the past few weeks and will need their depth to shine against the 2-4 Buffs.
Heading into Saturday's Big 12 Conference matchup in Boulder, CU coach Deion Sanders, running back Dallan Hayden and defensive end Keaten Wade all shared their thoughts on Iowa State.
Deion Sanders Praises Iowa State Coach Matt Campbell
"Coach Prime" opened his Tuesday press conference with a nod to Iowa State coach Matt Campbell, who's looking for his 70th win at the Cyclones' helm.
"Coach Campbell, at ISU since 2016, the guy is good, man," Sanders said. "Seven winning seasons in his nine with the Cyclones... Good coach. Born leader. Defensive lineman. Got that dawg in him. Three-time Big 12 Coach of the Year, now that is admirable. God bless his four wonderful children as well. A lot of respect, well-coached team. Physical team. Disciplined team. Look forward to the matchup."
More Praise For Iowa State
"They're good, man," Sanders said. "They've been good for a long time. They are consistent. There are some blemishes that we can take advantage of, and I am pretty sure they are seeing the same thing. But I feel like it is going to be a good contest. What we are working on right now, we have been getting out to strong starts and relinquishing those leads. That is not going to happen, prayerfully, this week."
Dallan Hayden Reveals Colorado's Mindset For Iowa State
Coming off a strong performance at TCU last weekend, running back Dallan Hayden said the Buffs are focused on putting together better practices in hopes of finding more success on game day.
"We're trying to change some habits that we might see in practice because, like coach always says, they show up in the game," Hayden said. "We're right there, we just gotta finish."
Keaten Wade On Slowing Iowa State's Offense
Defensive end Keaten Wade will play a key role in slowing Iowa State quarterback Rocco Becht and the Cyclones' talented running back duo of Carson Hansen and Abu Sama III.
"I've seen a lot of gap scheme, (they're) a zone run team," Wade said. "They play a lot of 12 personnel, so we got to get ready to stop the run, for sure. But that's what we asked for as defensive players, to stop the run so we can get after the passer."
Kickoff between the Buffs and Cyclones at Folsom Field is set for 1:35 p.m. MT on ESPN.