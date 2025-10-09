Iowa State's Matt Campbell Lauds Overlooked Strengths Of Deion Sanders, Kaidon Salter
Even in year three, Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders continues to find conference compadres.
His side's next foe, the No. 22 Iowa State Cyclones, is simmering after its first loss of the season, showing vulnerability against the red-hot Cincinnati Bearcats. Colorado is still searching for its first Big 12 victory.
Cyclones coach Matt Campbell had nothing but positives to say about "Coach Prime" and the Buffs ahead of a trip to Folsom Field this Saturday. His eye for potential saw factors in Sanders' squad that many overlook.
Iowa State Coach Commends Deion Sanders' Program-Building
"What he's done is impressive," Campbell told reporters Tuesday. "It's got an incredible past to it, it's a program that's won a national championship, and yet was really on tough times. What he has given that program is life. It's a team that won nine games a year ago."
Colorado went from 1-11 to 4-8, then 9-4 with a bowl game appearance over the past three seasons, the latter two of which were under Sanders. "Coach Prime" shook the transfer portal into success around prolific talents in wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter and quarterback Shedeur Sanders.
However, 2025 has been a different story. With Hunter off to the pros after a Heisman Trophy win alongside Shedeur Sanders, the Buffs haven't found the same spark or leadership. Quarterback Kaidon Salter has been a shaky successor, and the defense has taken a dramatic step back en route to a 2-4 record thus far.
But even as they fail, Campbell knows his team has to prepare for anything.
"They're up 14-0 on the road at TCU last week. . . They were right there to win the game in the fourth quarter," said Campbell. "I think [it's] a group of kids that obviously have great talent, I think he's brought in tremendous talent, a group of kids that play really hard, they're really skilled, I think right now just a young team that's growing forward."
Regardless of wins, Coach Prime has refreshed the culture in Boulder and revamped the standard. Campbell spoke highly of his staff, laden with NFL experience, as well.
"Hope, belief and conviction, you see that in this Colorado program right now, and that's a tribute to him and his staff," Campbell said.
Despite Struggles, Campbell Sees Kaidon Salter's Ceiling
A driving force of the Buffaloes' lackluster season has been the lack of a galvanizer. Not every winning team needs superstars like Hunter or Shedeur, but those they brought in to become difference-makers have been inconsistent.
Namely, Salter hasn't put together the traits necessary to lead an efficient offense for a complete 60-minute span. It was always going to be a tough competitive gap to navigate, but the Buffs don't have time to wait around, especially considering his senior status.
Nevertheless, Campbell knows Salter's highs, both by land and air, are as high as they come.
"[He's] obviously very skilled in terms of his ability to maneuver through the pocket as a pocket passer," Campbell. "His ability in the quarterback run game, his ability to get outside the pocket and make plays, I think all those things show up."
"You're talking about a guy that's got a lot of experience, not just at Colorado," Campbell continued. "Really impressed when you're watching him play, his confidence and what's going on. Obviously, he's got great skill players around him, so it fits the mold of exactly what we've seen here now these last six weeks."