What Deion Sanders Said About West Virginia, Emerging Star Scotty Fox Jr.
BOULDER — Now that they've found a potentially reliable quarterback, the West Virginia Mountaineers have become a scarier opponent for the Colorado Buffaloes to match on Saturday.
Coach Rich Rodriguez is now getting some production at quarterback from Scotty Fox Jr., a true freshman who threw for a combined 458 yards and three touchdowns against the TCU Horned Frogs and Houston Cougars the past two weeks. The rookie also rushed for 65 yards and two touchdowns against the latter opponent in 45-35 win.
"They got a freshman that did some wonderful things a week ago," Colorado coach Deion Sanders said of Fox. "They shook up, not the world, but college football and the Big 12 with the win last week. I'm proud of them, but we got our work cut out ahead of us."
Deion Sanders' Thoughts On Scotty Fox Jr.
Sanders added that West Virginia's upset of then-No. 22 Houston was a true team effort. Along with Fox's three total touchdowns, running back Diore Hubbard ran for 108 yards and a touchdown, and defensive backs Jordan Scruggs and Derek Carter Jr. each had an interception.
"He (Fox) did some good things," Sanders said. "He ran the ball, threw the ball, made some good decisions, key decisions, key plays in certain situations that he made. But your defense, they made some great plays as well to put him in those situations. I saw a team effort, not just a singular guy's effort. They did some good things for him and with him to stay in his comfort zone."
Looking closer at Fox's performance, the former three-star prospect from Ohio completed 13 of his 22 passes to six different receivers. He also averaged 6.5 yards on 10 carries, giving Colorado's defense another opportunity to prove itself against a dual-threat quarterback.
Freshman Vs. Freshman Quarterback Matchup
"Coach Prime" will also run out a freshman quarterback in former five-star prospect Julian "JuJu" Lewis. Playing in only his second college game last weekend, Lewis threw for 121 yards and one touchdown against the Arizona Wildcats.
Fortunately for Lewis, West Virginia's defense ranks near the bottom of the Big 12 Conference in several major statistics, including total yards allowed per game (14th, 406.4) and scoring (15th, 30.4).
MORE: Shedeur Sanders' Return to Boulder Shows What Former Buffs Star Means to Colorado
MORE: What Kevin Stefanski’s Latest Move Means for Shedeur Sanders’ NFL Career
MORE: The Best Thing Deion Sanders Could Do For Quarterback Julian Lewis
"He's a young kid and is gonna make young kid mistakes, but it's up to the staff to get him prepared, to get him ready so he can be concise and precise," Sanders said. "He has to make quick reads and get the ball out of and run when he feels pressure, and just be himself. Just do what you've been doing your whole life."
With Colorado and West Virginia both looking for their second Big 12 win, kickoff at Milan Puskar Stadium is set for 10 a.m. MT on TNT (simulcast on HBO Max).