Buffs Beat

What Former Colorado Star Travis Hunter Said After Scoring First NFL Touchdown

Former Colorado Buffaloes star Travis Hunter reached a couple of NFL career milestones on Sunday with his first touchdown and first 100-yard game. However, his Jacksonville Jaguars still lost by multiple scores to the Los Angeles Rams in London.

Jack Carlough

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) dances before an NFL football matchup, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Seahawks defeated the Jaguars 20-12.
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) dances before an NFL football matchup, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Seahawks defeated the Jaguars 20-12. / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

It took a little longer than expected, but former Colorado Buffaloes star Travis Hunter finally scored his first NFL touchdown on Sunday.

With his Jacksonville Jaguars down 28-0 against the Los Angeles Rams midway through the fourth quarter on Sunday, the No. 2 overall draft pick hauled in a 34-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Unfortunately for Hunter, the Jaguars' large deficit limited his ability to celebrate a special career moment.

"I just told coach to give me the ball and I'll go out there and make a play," Hunter said, per the Jaguars. "He got me the ball and I just did what I had to do."

Travis Hunter Reaches Personal Milestone In London

What Former Colorado Star Travis Hunter Said Scoring First NFL Touchdown Jacksonville Jaguars Rookie Draft Pick Heisman Deion
[US, Mexico & Canada customers only] Oct 19, 2025; London, United Kingdom; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) runs with the ball against Los Angeles Rams safety Kamren Kinchens (26) and linebacker Nate Landman (53) during the second half during a NFL International Series game at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Boyers-Reuters via Imagn Images / Andrew Boyers-Reuters via Imagn Images

Hunter also secured his first career 100-yard performance, closing his seventh NFL game with eight catches for 101 yards. No other Jaguar recorded more than four catches in the 35-7 loss in London.

"I ain't worried about the stats, we gotta do better on the football field," Hunter said. "We just got to win. That's what I'm most focused on, just doing my job and having other guys do their job and we come out on top."

Hunter recorded 11 100-yard games in two seasons at Colorado while primarily catching passes from quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

What Former Colorado Star Travis Hunter Said Scoring First NFL Touchdown Jacksonville Jaguars Rookie Draft Pick Heisman Deion
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) signs autographs before an NFL football matchup, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Seahawks defeated the Jaguars 20-12. / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Despite falling to 4-3 on Sunday, Jacksonville has still impressed many this season. Led by first-year coach Liam Coen, the Jaguars should remain optimistic, especially with Hunter seemingly getting more comfortable at both wide receiver and cornerback each week. The 2024 Heisman Trophy winner now has 28 catches for 298 yards, 15 total tackles and three passes defended to begin his rookie season.

Coen said after the game that Jacksonville made it a point to get Hunter involved offensively in the second half.

"Early on, it was hard to get anybody into a rhythm offensively," Coen said. "In the second half, there definitely was a plan going into the game that we wanted to utilize him more on the offensive side of the ball, specifically trying to get the ball into his hands... He was able to make some plays in the second half, Trevor was able to find him on some things that were obviously designed to go to him in some ways. Happy that he got his first touchdown, tough to see it come in that moment."

MORE: Deion Sanders Makes Unprecedented Transfer Portal Move

MORE: Deion Sanders, Bill Belichick Linked in Fascinating Coaching Comparison

MORE: 5 Standouts From Colorado Buffaloes' Bye Week Scrimmage

Travis Hunter's Colorado Career

What Former Colorado Star Travis Hunter Said Scoring First NFL Touchdown Jacksonville Jaguars Rookie Draft Pick Heisman Deion
Dec 28, 2024; San Antonio, TX, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) runs with the ball and scores a touchdown during the third quarter against the Brigham Young Cougars at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Hunter spent all three of his college seasons playing for coach Deion Sanders, including one at Jackson State and two at Colorado. With the Buffs, he became the program's second-ever Heisman Trophy winner last year after recording 1,258 receiving yards, 16 total touchdowns and four interceptions.

Alongside Shedeur Sanders, Hunter had his No. 12 retired during Colorado's spring game in April, cementing his legacy as on the program's greatest all-time players.

The rookie Hunter will enjoy a bye next week before taking on the Las Vegas Raiders on Nov. 2.

feed

Published
Jack Carlough
JACK CARLOUGH

Jack Carlough is lead reporter for Colorado Buffaloes on SI. Jack graduated from the University of Colorado with a bachelor's degree in journalism and minors in business and sports media. Born and raised in the Boulder area, Jack began covering Colorado athletics in 2018 and was the head sports editor of the CU Independent during his college career. More recently, he spent over three years as the managing editor of the USA Today Sports Network's Colorado Buffaloes Wire, where he covered Colorado's hiring of head football coach Deion Sanders. Other publications Jack has written for include the Boulder Daily Camera, Left Hand Valley Courier and SB Nation’s Ralphie Report. In 2022, the Colorado Press Association awarded Jack second place in its annual Class 5 Best Sports Column Writing category.

Home/Football