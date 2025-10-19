What Former Colorado Star Travis Hunter Said After Scoring First NFL Touchdown
It took a little longer than expected, but former Colorado Buffaloes star Travis Hunter finally scored his first NFL touchdown on Sunday.
With his Jacksonville Jaguars down 28-0 against the Los Angeles Rams midway through the fourth quarter on Sunday, the No. 2 overall draft pick hauled in a 34-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Unfortunately for Hunter, the Jaguars' large deficit limited his ability to celebrate a special career moment.
"I just told coach to give me the ball and I'll go out there and make a play," Hunter said, per the Jaguars. "He got me the ball and I just did what I had to do."
Travis Hunter Reaches Personal Milestone In London
Hunter also secured his first career 100-yard performance, closing his seventh NFL game with eight catches for 101 yards. No other Jaguar recorded more than four catches in the 35-7 loss in London.
"I ain't worried about the stats, we gotta do better on the football field," Hunter said. "We just got to win. That's what I'm most focused on, just doing my job and having other guys do their job and we come out on top."
Hunter recorded 11 100-yard games in two seasons at Colorado while primarily catching passes from quarterback Shedeur Sanders.
Despite falling to 4-3 on Sunday, Jacksonville has still impressed many this season. Led by first-year coach Liam Coen, the Jaguars should remain optimistic, especially with Hunter seemingly getting more comfortable at both wide receiver and cornerback each week. The 2024 Heisman Trophy winner now has 28 catches for 298 yards, 15 total tackles and three passes defended to begin his rookie season.
Coen said after the game that Jacksonville made it a point to get Hunter involved offensively in the second half.
"Early on, it was hard to get anybody into a rhythm offensively," Coen said. "In the second half, there definitely was a plan going into the game that we wanted to utilize him more on the offensive side of the ball, specifically trying to get the ball into his hands... He was able to make some plays in the second half, Trevor was able to find him on some things that were obviously designed to go to him in some ways. Happy that he got his first touchdown, tough to see it come in that moment."
Travis Hunter's Colorado Career
Hunter spent all three of his college seasons playing for coach Deion Sanders, including one at Jackson State and two at Colorado. With the Buffs, he became the program's second-ever Heisman Trophy winner last year after recording 1,258 receiving yards, 16 total touchdowns and four interceptions.
Alongside Shedeur Sanders, Hunter had his No. 12 retired during Colorado's spring game in April, cementing his legacy as on the program's greatest all-time players.
The rookie Hunter will enjoy a bye next week before taking on the Las Vegas Raiders on Nov. 2.