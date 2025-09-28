What Kaidon Salter Said After Colorado Buffaloes' Collapse Against BYU Cougars
BOULDER — A promising start turned south quickly for quarterback Kaidon Salter and the Colorado Buffaloes on Saturday night.
After taking an early 14-0 lead over No. 25 BYU, Salter and his offense took the foot off the gas just enough to let the Cougars back into things and ultimately leave Folsom Field victorious, 24-21.
Salter closed his fourth start at Colorado with 119 passing yards (11-for-16), two total touchdowns and a costly interception on the Buffs' final drive. The senior transfer from Liberty admitted afterward that he tried to do too much at times, which often led to negative plays.
Below are Salter's most notable quotes following Colorado's Week 5 loss to BYU:
On Colorado's Last Drive
"We just got to be more disciplined. I gotta take what they give me and take the easy throws, just keep working on the scramble drill when plays break down and be able to complete those passes."
Need To Adjust
"We had a good first quarter. Of course, they started QB-spying me after that first quarter. Overall, they just made some good adjustments there. We gotta adjust when they adjust."
On Stepping Up As Leader
"I'm one of the older guys on the team, so I've been doing this for a minute now. Knowing when you're down at times, I just got to be there and pick everybody up, make sure that everybody's still going hard each and every day. Let them know that we have another game next week and just keep on pushing."
On More Motion Plays
"We used a few more motions, but we've been having those in our playbook. We just kind of used them today."
Struggle With The Spy
"I just got to know that I have more time in the pocket when they got guys spying me. I can just sit back there and find the right read and get the ball to him."
More Comfortable On The Run
"Being able to know when things break down, I tried my best to use my God-given talent and use my leg to make things shake."
Praise For Dre'lon Miller
"I like Dre'lon (Miller). He's a very good athlete. He's a Deebo Samuel-type person, where you can put him in the backfield, put him in a wildcat, put him at receiver. Him being able to step up in that role was very big on us, with us having two running backs out. I'm just glad that we had another person that was able to step up and complete the task."
Third-Down Struggles
"We just got to be consistent. That's really it. We got to be consistent and move the ball, take what they give us."
Thoughts On Colorado's Defense
"The defense, they did their thing. On both sides of the ball, we gotta eliminate the self (inflicted) penalties. Those plays are hurting us big-time, the pass interferences, the holding calls. Overall, as a team, we got to be more disciplined, and that's what it is."
Need To Assert Himself
"Having to sit a game, that really kind of messed up my head a little bit. I knew that when I came back, I had to be that leader that coach was looking for. We got a young team, and like I said before, I'm one of the older guys on the team. They're looking up to the older guys to step up and be that leader."
Message To Omarion Miller After Costly Holding Penalty
"I told him, 'Just keep going.' The ball might come back. Omarion (Miller), he's a great player. Everybody messes up at times and do their own thing, including myself. There's a few plays out there that I left behind that I really wish I had back. Like coach told us before the game, have the play the next play mentality. That's something that I told him. Just play the next play. You're good, calm down, don't worry about it. We're gonna keep going and try to keep moving the ball."
On Coach Deion Sanders' Postgame Message
"We got to finish. He told us that we came out high and we lost the momentum. He just wants us to go out there and fight. Like I said before, he wanted us to go out there and play the next play. Forget whether it was a good play or a bad play. Forget it. Play the next play and just keep on going. We came out of halftime with a 0-0 score mentality, even though we was up. Overall, we just got to keep going and being consistent and doing the things that we want to do."