Why Shedeur Sanders' NFL Debut Comments About Dillon Gabriel Prove His Maturity
Thrown into a difficult situation coming off the bench for a concussed Dillon Gabriel, Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders made his NFL regular season debut against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.
Sanders showed flashes of good but largely struggled in his first NFL game, completing four of his 16 passes for 47 yards and an interception in the Browns' 23-16 home loss. Still, the former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback received little help from his wide receivers and offensive line, and Sunday marked Sanders' first snaps with the Browns' starting offense since he was drafted in April.
"You're always trying to get your starter ready to play," Cleveland coach Stefanski said after the loss, per the Browns. "Certainly, when your starter's a rookie, those are very valuable reps. When your backup is a rookie also, you do everything in your power to get our quarterback as many reps as possible. Post-practice, after practice, extra meeting time."
Depending on how Gabriel progresses this week in concussion protocol, Sanders could receive his first NFL start this upcoming weekend against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Shedeur Sanders Admits "Rough" First Start
"I think you've seen, it was just rough, overall," Sanders said. "It was a rough day, overall. But the thing that I was excited about is just being able to get out there. This is the first time I got hit since my last game at Colorado. So, just having that feeling back is good, and I feel fulfilled overall when it comes to being out there, practicing, going in between the lines, seeing what it's actually like."
At the same time, Sanders remained grateful for the opportunity to make his regular season debut. His early days in the NFL certainly haven't been easy, but the fifth-round draft hasn't lost his big-picture perspective.
"First and foremost, I want to thank God for giving me the opportunity to get out there," Sanders said. "That's all you can ask for honestly, a chance to get out there and get your feet wet, to experience how it feels to be out there with the team, with the first group, with everybody. I truly was excited."
Shedeur Sanders Urges Fans To Support Dillon Gabriel Equally
Sanders also made headlines for asking fans to support Gabriel as well. The two have been at the heart of Cleveland's quarterback drama since they were drafted in April, but Sanders doesn't want to see the controversy take away from the Browns' ultimate goals.
"When Dillon's out there playing and all that, I appreciate the fans, I appreciate everybody, but I'm a good person overall, so I'm not feeling comfortable and confident when I get out there. it puts everything in a tough spot when it's not helping the team. That could be taken as I'm being a distraction even though I'm not doing nothing."
Sanders spent his final two college seasons in Boulder, breaking countless schools records while playing for his father, Colorado coach Deion Sanders.