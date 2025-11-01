Buffs Beat

Why Arizona's Defense Represents A Season-Defining Challenge For Colorado Buffaloes

After a demoralizing loss to Utah, the Colorado Buffaloes’ offense faces another massive test against the Arizona Wildcats' top-ranked defense. Can the Buffs find their rhythm and get back on track in front of a Homecoming crowd at Folsom Field?

Ben Armendariz

Sep 20, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter (3) before the game against the Wyoming Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Sep 20, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter (3) before the game against the Wyoming Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
The Colorado Buffaloes might have returned from Salt Lake City with more questions than answers. Their 53–7 loss to Utah wasn’t just a minor season setback — it was a shocking wake-up call for an offense still searching for consistency.

Now, the Buffs host Arizona in a Saturday evening Homecoming game that feels like a crossroads for coach Deion Sanders and the Buffs, who sit at just 3-5 on the season.

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

While Colorado has more than enough talent to put points on the scoreboard, sustaining drives and finishing possessions have been recurring struggles. Against a disciplined Arizona defense, the Buffs will need to find both rhythm and resilience to get back on track.

Arizona’s Defense Brings a Challenge

Oct 18, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars defensive back Wrook Brown (24) reacts after a sack in the second quarter
Oct 18, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars defensive back Wrook Brown (24) reacts after a sack in the second quarter against the Arizona Wildcats at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Arizona enters Saturday's matchup with one of the top defensive units in college football. The Wildcats rank seventh in the Big 12 in scoring defense (20.3 points per game) and are among the national leaders in yards allowed per game (292.9).

Their secondary has been especially tough all season, capitalizing on forced turnovers and limiting opponents to 153.14 passing yards per game, ranking them ninth in the FBS.

Arizona coach Brent Brennan’s group thrives on discipline and pressure. They disguise coverages well and rarely beat themselves. Which could spell trouble for Colorado if the offensive line can’t protect quarterback Kaidon Salter more effectively than it did in Salt Lake City.

When Salter is comfortable, the Buffs’ offense can stretch the field and create mismatches with their offensive weapons. But under pressure, his completion rate dips sharply — and Arizona’s front seven should be relentless after seeing Utah's approach. If Colorado can't keep Salter upright long enough to establish a rhythm early, it could be another long afternoon against a defense built to suffocate momentum.

Finding Offensive Balance and Playmaking Spark

Nov 16, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Drelon Miller (6) carries for a touchdown in the secon
Nov 16, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Drelon Miller (6) carries for a touchdown in the second half against the Utah Utes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

To move the ball against Arizona, Colorado will need to diversify its attack. That means establishing rhythm in the run game, something the Buffs have been inconsistent with all year. Offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur will need to rely on creativity, especially with wideout Dre'lon Miller, now back from injury, available for the wildcat formation.

This added versatility will be crucial, as it could force Arizona to focus on the run, opening up space on the perimeter. Wide receivers Omarion Miller and Joseph Williams, who were both benched for portions of the Utah game, will be key in stretching the field, while Salter’s mobility remains the ultimate X-factor. His ability to escape pressure, extend plays, and pick up yards with his legs could be what keeps drives alive.

Colorado's challenge versus Arizona will be more about sustainability and consistency than explosive plays — stringing together first downs, protecting the ball, and taking what the defense gives them. Against another disciplined defense, efficiency may matter more than fireworks.

A Pivotal Test at Folsom Field

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders walks the sidelines in the second half agai
Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders walks the sidelines in the second half against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

For Colorado, Saturday’s matchup isn’t about conference standings — it’s about pride, progress, and keeping postseason hopes alive. After a week filled with criticism and self-reflection, the Buffs have a chance to remind fans what they’re capable of when they play loose, focused, and confident.

A win would be a huge step forward, proving that Colorado can respond to adversity and find ways to compete with top-tier defenses. A loss, however, would make the road to bowl eligibility much steeper and raise questions about whether the offense can evolve fast enough to finish the season strong.

Folsom Field should be electric for Homecoming, with a packed crowd ready to rally behind the Buffs. Colorado kicks off against the Arizona Wildcats at 5 p.m. MT, live on FS1, in what feels like a defining moment for the Buffs’ 2025 campaign.

Ben Armendariz
