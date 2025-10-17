Buffs Beat

Why Colorado Buffaloes' Bye Week Came At The Perfect Time

With defensive end Arden Walker, safety Carter Stoutmire, running back DeKalon Taylor and other key players dealing with injuries, the Colorado Buffaloes' first bye week provides an opportunity for some needed rest as the Utah Utes await next.

Jack Carlough

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffaloes safety Carter Stoutmire (23) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffaloes safety Carter Stoutmire (23) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
BOULDER — The injury-plagued Colorado Buffaloes are running, or rather limping, into their bye week at the perfect time.

After missing several key players due to injury in Saturday's win over the Iowa State Cyclones, the Buffs now have an opportunity to get healthy heading into their Week 9 matchup against the Utah Utes. Those on the road to recovery include defensive end Arden Walker, safety Carter Stoutmire, wide receiver Dre'lon Miller, running backs DeKalon and Simeon Price, and several others.

Even more, Utah faces the physical BYU Cougars on Saturday, meaning the Buffs could be the healthier team when they travel to Salt Lake City late next week.

Robert Livingston Talks Timing of Bye Week

Why Colorado Buffaloes Bye Week Perfect Time Injury Report Robert Livingston Arden Walker Carter Stoutmire Utah Utes Big 12
Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive coordinator Robert Livingston during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

When asked if he anticipates Colorado to be healthier after the bye, defensive coordinator Robert Livingston joked that the Buffs will be injury-free.

"If Utah is listening, for sure. Everybody will be back, surgeries or not," Livingston joked. "This is obviously a physical game. Having seven in a row, it's a tough stretch, but I think Iowa State had the same thing."

One week isn't quite long enough to return fully healthy, so Colorado will again rely on its depth against Utah come Oct. 25. Wide receiver Kam Mikell, defensive end London Merritt, safety Ben Finneseth and other players lower on the depth chart may be asked to contribute again, depending on how certain injuries progress.

"We talk about it in the group, there's a standard here," Livingson said. "If you have a buffalo on the side of your helmet, the fans and everybody, they don't know if you're a backup, if you're a walk-on or how you got here. You're a Colorado Buffalo, so it's your job to go play."

Colorado's Bye Week Agenda

Why Colorado Buffaloes Bye Week Perfect Time Injury Report Robert Livingston Arden Walker Carter Stoutmire Utah Utes Big 12
Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Iowa State Cyclones running back Abu Sama (24) is tackled by Colorado Buffaloes linebacker Jeremiah Brown (42) in the second quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Livingston also opened up on Colorado's to-do list for the bye week. Essentially, it has been a mix of self-reflection and preparation for Utah.

"The first part of the week starts with us. Put the last game to bed and then get as much as you can on the self-scout, the things we're seeing consistently in the run game and in the pass game," Livingston said. "Situationally, it's been good as well. They're going through all the third downs. We've had a couple of two-minute (drills) this year, so what people are attacking what we're playing."

Why Colorado Buffaloes Bye Week Perfect Time Injury Report Robert Livingston Arden Walker Carter Stoutmire Utah Utes Big 12
Nov 16, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Drelon Miller (6) carries for a touchdown in the second half against the Utah Utes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

According to Livingston, preparation for Utah began on Wednesday, giving the Buffs a few extra days to examine their next opponent.

"We just try to make the most of it," Livingston said. "It's great to get some young guys opportunities to play and to practice and do those things. We'll get through the rest of the week and get ready for Utah."

Colorado will likely watch from afar as the No. 23 Utes battle No. 15 BYU, which beat the Buffs earlier this season, on Saturday.

