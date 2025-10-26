Analyzing Deion Sanders' Decision to Bench Omarion Miller, Joseph Williams
The Colorado Buffaloes are coming off their most lopsided defeat of the season, falling to 3–5 after a 53–7 defeat at the hands of the Utah Utes. They earned every bit of that win, but the Buffaloes didn’t do themselves any favors.
The offense has been searching for answers all year — and Saturday night brought new frustrations. Deion Sanders held out wide receivers Omarion Miller and Joseph Williams, two of the team’s most reliable playmakers, after both were late to a team meeting earlier in the week.
Their absence was felt immediately. The pair has combined for 44 receptions, 741 yards, and seven touchdowns this season, which resulted in the Buffaloes finding the end zone once in Salt Lake City.
Miller didn’t step on the field until the fourth quarter — long after the game was already out of reach.
“This is bad … this is probably the worst beating we’ve ever had,” Sanders said of the loss. “420 yards…you’re not winning.”
Sanders has made accountability a core message since arriving in Boulder. But with the bowl picture growing dimmer, the timing of that decision has sparked real debate. The Buffaloes needed every spark it could get, and those sparks stayed on the sideline.
What was intended to send a message may have only set the program back. In a season this fragile, that’s the kind of misstep that can define it.
Why Benching Miller and Williams Was the Right Call for Colorado
Since arriving in Boulder in 2022, Sanders has made his priorities clear.
Winning games matters, but developing young men and preparing them for life beyond football has always been his primary focus. So it shouldn’t have come as a shock that he disciplined Miller and Williams on Saturday night.
Sanders is an old-school coach who holds players accountable when they don’t meet his standards — or the program’s standards.
It is arguable whether sitting them was the right call for that game, but it was the right call for what Sanders is trying to construct. Wins are not the only measure of success for Colorado; it is about building a culture where everyone is held to the same expectations.
Nobody is above the team, and being late to a meeting showed how those players let their teammates down. To build a truly great team, everyone has to buy in and live by the standards Sanders has set.
Sitting Miller and Williams was about more than one game — it was about sending a clear message. If you’re part of this program, you show up ready to work every time.
Why Benching Miller and Williams Was the Wrong Call for Colorado
At what point does winning really matter? Setting a standard makes sense, but when it comes at the expense of the team’s performance, the results can be brutal.
That’s exactly what happened Saturday night against Utah.
Sanders and the Buffaloes were embarrassed on a national stage, falling behind 43-0 by halftime and getting outgained by 416 yards. Utah literally had more points than Colorado had total yards, a staggering -18 margin.
It was a rough performance that could set the program back.
Losing a game like this can shake confidence, and Miller and Williams will feel it. These were two players the offense desperately needed, especially with quarterback Kaidon Salter struggling against Utah’s aggressive pass rush.
They could have helped maintain control early and kept the offense moving — instead, their absence left a void that Colorado couldn’t overcome.
One of the biggest concerns is the team’s bowl hopes.
With at least six wins needed to qualify, every game from here on matters, and giving up one like this makes the path even steeper. In the end, benching Miller and Williams may have made a statement, but it came at a cost Colorado can’t afford.
Sometimes the right message off the field doesn’t translate to success on it — and after Saturday, that’s a lesson the program will have to reckon with.