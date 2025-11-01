Why Speculation of Deion Sanders Leaving Colorado Has Suddenly Returned
The 53-7 loss to the Utah Utes last Saturday was a crisis point that has begun to shake the foundation of the Colorado Buffaloes football program. With the team now sitting at 3-5 and bowl hopes rapidly diminishing, the conversation surrounding Colorado coach Deion Sanders is no longer about the performance, but rather his own long-term future in Boulder.
It is an uncomfortable topic, particularly for a coach who signed a five-year contract extension through 2029 just last March. But as the Buffaloes suffered their worst beating under his leadership, the chatter of him leaving has become unavoidable.
The Problem with Connection
Somewhat different than his time at Jackson State, "Coach Prime" has no true, long-standing connection to the University of Colorado. This lack of connection, according to Joel Anderson of The Ringer, is a major factor fueling the idea that the Coach Prime era in Boulder could be nearing its expiration date.
When asked about Coach Prime returning to Boulder in 2026, Anderson asked the key question: “Why? Why would he be?”
His rationale is compelling, as one of Coach Prime’s primary motivations throughout his coaching career has been guiding his sons, Shedeur and Shilo Sanders. With those two and Travis Hunter now gone, that personal mission has been completed.
Furthermore, the job at Colorado is immensely difficult, and recruiting has been difficult at times. There is a constant, grinding battle with where Boulder is located, and Coach Prime himself has acknowledged publicly that he does not enjoy large parts of the process.
“He already told you he doesn't want to recruit. That to me shows he doesn't kind of enjoy a lot of parts of this thing,” Anderson added. "When you couple the sheer difficulty of the job with the absence of his children, the question of his long-term future suddenly looks very different than it did when the extension was signed."
The Losing Trajectory
Coach Prime’s initial debut season in 2023 ended at 4-8. While he rebounded to 9-4 in 2024 and led the team to the Alamo Bowl (where they were routed by BYU), the 2025 season is trending toward his second losing record in three years.
A loss as lopsided as the 53-7 demolition by the Utes — a game where the Buffs surrendered 422 rushing yards and veteran quarterback Kaidon Salter was utterly outplayed by Utah freshman Byrd Ficklin — reopens every wound this program thought it had healed. It shows the underlying structural problems of stopping the run and protecting the quarterback have persisted.
A major element of the Coach Prime experience is spectacle, excitement, and winning. Now that the losses have become historic, the spectacle is non-existent, and the whispers about an exit are gaining volume.
Evaluating the Future
Beyond the on-field results, the health of Coach Prime remains an ongoing factor. His well-documented issues with his leg have required constant management and undoubtedly is taking a toll.
If Coach Prime were to step away from Colorado, what would that move look like? Anderson suggested that a job at another Big 12 school, such as TCU, would have been a better fit from the start due to recruiting ease and a more established football culture in Texas.
Ultimately, while Sanders is under contract through 2029, contracts in college football are less about the commitment and more about the buyout price. With Coach Prime expressing a lack of enjoyment in crucial aspects of the job, and with the team struggling, the possibility of a mutual parting — or a surprise pivot to another opportunity — is looming large.
With four games left and the imperative to find three more wins to salvage a bowl bid, Coach Prime faces the most difficult evaluation of his tenure. He must first fix the disastrous on-field execution, but also, he must address the external questions about his commitment to Boulder, which is being amplified by a brutal, unforgettable loss to Utah.