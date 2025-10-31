How YouTube TV's Latest Blackout with ESPN Affects Colorado Buffaloes Fans
Through the first eight games the Colorado Buffaloes have played in 2025, six have been broadcast on ESPN. With four games to go, it is possible that more games could be broadcast on ESPN, but not all Buffalo fans may get to watch their team play.
YouTube TV and Disney's deal expired on Thursday at 11:59 p.m. ET, causing a carriage dispute. Disney notably owns ABC and ESPN, and the dispute will also involve the SEC Network and ACC.
“Unfortunately, Google’s YouTube TV has chosen to deny their subscribers the content they value most by refusing to pay fair rates for our channels, including ESPN and ABC,” Disney said in a statement. “Without a new agreement in place, their subscribers will not have access to our programming which includes the best lineup in live sports - anchored by the NFL, NBA, and college football, with 13 of the top 25 college teams playing this weekend.”
How The Dispute Affects Colorado Buffaloes Fans
The Colorado Buffaloes have four games remaining this season. Buffaloes fans subscribed to YouTube TV can watch Colorado’s matchup against the Arizona Wildcats in week 10, as the TV broadcast is on FS1. In week 11, the Buffaloes will face the West Virginia Mountaineers, and the TV Broadcast will be on TNT and TruTV.
The final two games of the season are not yet scheduled, and with several Colorado games broadcast on ESPN this year, at least one may be on the channel again.
If the dispute is not resolved by then, Colorado fans could miss the chance to watch the Buffaloes play the Arizona State Sun Devils on Nov. 22 and the Kansas State Wildcats on Nov. 29.
“We know this is a frustrating and disappointing outcome for our subscribers and we continue to urge Disney to work with us constructively to reach a fair agreement that restores their networks to YouTube TV,” YouTube TV said in a statement. “If their content remains off YouTube TV for an extended period of time, we’ll offer subscribers a $20 credit.”
There is no telling when the dispute will end as the two companies seek an agreement. YouTube TV reached deals with FOX in August and NBC in September, and could come to an agreement with Disney, too.
Colorado Looks To Close Out The Season Strong
The Colorado Buffaloes hold a 3-5 record. Going 1-4 in Big 12 conference play. The Buffaloes have four games remaining, as they look to finish out the season on a high note.
Fortunately for the Buffaloes, none of their remaining opponents are currently ranked, but that does not mean it will be easy for Colorado. The team would have to win the majority of the remaining games to become bowl eligible, which will not be easy for the Buffaloes.
The Buffaloes will kick off the final stretch of the season against the Arizona Wildcats, who also have just one conference win. Colorado will have to find a way to gain momentum on offense, to give the defense a break from being on the field.
Colorado coach Deion Sanders will have to motivate the Buffaloes to finish out the season on a high note. The Colorado Buffaloes will kick off the final stretch of the season against the Arizona Wildcats on Saturday, Nov. 1, at 5 p.m. MT.