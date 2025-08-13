Jalen Hurts Addresses Conversation With Cleveland Browns Rookie Shedeur Sanders
Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders' life after Colorado hasn’t unfolded as he might have expected. Nevertheless, following an impressive first preseason game, the former Buffaloes quarterback demonstrated his readiness for the spotlight.
Despite posting 138 yards and two touchdowns against the Carolina Panthers last week, Sanders remains the fourth quarterback on the Browns' latest updated depth chart. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski has yet to explain what Sanders needs to improve, but the situation in the upcoming weeks will be essential to watch.
The Browns announced Wednesday that Sanders suffered an oblique strain and is day to day. Sanders won't practice on Thursday and is unlikely to play on Saturday vs. the Eagles.
After suffering the injury, Sanders stayed on the sidelines for the rest of practice and was later seen speaking with Eagles quarterback and Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts on the field.
“We had a very lengthy conversation,” Hurts said. “He came to me and just wanted to talk. I'm always there...giving my perspective on what I see and how I've gone about things. Ultimately, it takes a great deal of patience, hard work, and a sense of resilience. I'm supporting him from where I am and wishing him nothing but the best with his opportunities."
Sanders’ chat with Hurts highlights how young quarterbacks can gain insight from veterans, even those on opposing teams. With his oblique strain leaving his status uncertain, Browns fans will be watching to see if he can recover in time to take the field against the Eagles.
MORE: What Colorado Buffaloes' Julian 'JuJu' Lewis, Kaidon Salter Said About Byron Leftwich
MORE: Jerry Jeudy Shares True Feelings On Shedeur Sanders' Cleveland Browns Debut
MORE: Where Colorado Buffaloes Landed In Preseason AP Top 25 College Football Poll
MORE: What Todd Bowles Said About Shilo Sanders' Tampa Bay Buccaneers Debut
What Sanders and Hurts’ Post-Practice Conversation Means
Ever since surprisingly slipping to the fifth round of the NFL Draft, Sanders has been a professional. He’s gone out of his way even to ensure that his former head coach and father, Deion Sanders, does not show up to the Browns' practices.
He’s made it clear he wants to forge his own path, having approached the game as a student—an attitude he developed during his time in Boulder.
Like Sanders, Hurts was once considered a potential first-round pick but ended up in a situation where earning a starting role was an uphill battle. At the time, he was sitting behind Carson Wentz, the presumed franchise quarterback.
Despite the challenge, Hurts just needed an opportunity to prove himself—something Sanders is likely seeking as well. Seeing two players with similar paths connect shouldn’t be all that surprising.
Is Sanders Playing on Saturday?
The Browns announced that Sanders is “day-to-day” after his oblique strain and is unlikely to play. While there’s still a chance he could suit up, being injured this late in the week isn’t a promising sign for Sanders.
Sanders sustained the injury during warmups and had an MRI to determine its severity. The team kept him out for the rest of practice while the Browns conducted 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills.
Sanders stayed on the field, watching the team practice with the Eagles.
If Sanders can’t play and fellow rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel’s hamstring heals up, Gabriel would likely get the start and his first real shot to prove himself. The two have been competing for reps since the beginning of the offseason.
With Gabriel drafted earlier and now looking like the healthier option, Sanders could have a harder time getting on the field.