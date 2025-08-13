Colorado Buffaloes Coaches Reveal 'Main Guy' At Quarterback, Other Position Groups
A noteworthy clip from Monday's fall camp practice may have revealed which Colorado Buffaloes players are leading certain position battles.
As documented by Reach The People Media, coach Deion Sanders asked each of his position coaches to bring their "main guy" into the center of a team huddle. Ten Buffs stepped forward, including quarterback Kaidon Salter, who's currently competing with freshman Julian "JuJu" Lewis and Ryan Staub for the team's starting job under center.
Displaying his leadership skills, Salter then gave a passionate speech while surrounded by the nine other position group leaders.
"Everybody's saying they want to make it to that Big 12 championship, that (expletive) starts at practice," Salter said. "We got to go out and eat every day. Eat every day. If you see your mama leaving your house and you gotta go to school at 6 in the morning, this (expletive) is for times like that."
Take a look at which players were chosen as the "main guy" at their respective position groups:
Quarterback Kaidon Salter
The aforementioned Salter, a senior transfer from Liberty, is seemingly leading the most important position battle on the team. "Coach Prime" has yet to name his starting quarterback, but Salter is largely believed to have the edge over Lewis.
Running Back Dallan Hayden
Another position group with plenty of competition, second-year CU running back Dallan Hayden was selected as the "main guy" over sophomore Micah Welch and incoming transfers DeKalon Taylor and Simeon Price.
Wide Receiver Dre'lon Miller
While Omarion Miller, Sincere Brown, Hykeem Williams and Joseph Williams have also performed well in fall camp, wide receivers coach Jason Phillips ultimately went with Dre'lon Miller. The sophomore Miller had 32 catches for 277 receiving yards and three touchdowns last season.
Tight End Sav'ell Smalls
Arguably the most surprising selection on this list, Sav'ell Smalls was given the nod over Northwest Missouri State transfer Zach Atkins, who has generated ample buzz this offseason.
Offensive Lineman Jordan Seaton
No surprise here: Jordan Seaton is Colorado's most notable leader on the offensive line and perhaps the entire team.
EDGE Arden Walker
Arden Walker has received plenty of praise for his leadership skills throughout fall camp and is expected to back that up with his play this fall.
Defensive Lineman Amari McNeill
Now entering his third season with the Buffs, Amari McNeill is poised for a true breakout campaign this fall.
Linebacker Reginald Hughes
A graduate student transfer from Jacksonville State, Reginald Hughes repped the linebackers. Hughes and UTSA transfer Martavius French appear likely to land the two starting inside linebacker jobs.
MORE: Shedeur Sanders Surprises With Gifts For Cleveland Browns Teammates Before Preseason
MORE: Deion Sanders Declines Birthday Present From Shilo Sanders After Tampa Bay Debut
MORE: Deion Sanders Reveals Latest Update on Colorado Buffaloes' Quarterback Competition
MORE: Updated Recruiting Rankings After Colorado Buffaloes Latest Commitment
Defensive Back DJ McKinney
DJ McKinney is entering his second season with the Buffs and will likely earn the team's No. 1 cornerback job, a role previously held by Travis Hunter.
Placekicker Alejandro Mata
Dating back to his freshman year at Jackson State in 2022, Alejandro Mata has spent his entire college career with "Coach Prime." He's expected to again handle PATs and short-range field goals.