Buffs Beat

Colorado Buffaloes Coaches Reveal 'Main Guy' At Quarterback, Other Position Groups

During a fall camp practice earlier this week, Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders asked each of his position coaches to bring their "main guy" to the front of the team. Kaidon Salter represented Colorado's quarterbacks and gave an inspiring speech.

Jack Carlough

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive tackle Amari McNeill (88) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive tackle Amari McNeill (88) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

A noteworthy clip from Monday's fall camp practice may have revealed which Colorado Buffaloes players are leading certain position battles.

As documented by Reach The People Media, coach Deion Sanders asked each of his position coaches to bring their "main guy" into the center of a team huddle. Ten Buffs stepped forward, including quarterback Kaidon Salter, who's currently competing with freshman Julian "JuJu" Lewis and Ryan Staub for the team's starting job under center.

Displaying his leadership skills, Salter then gave a passionate speech while surrounded by the nine other position group leaders.

Colorado Buffaloes Coaches Main Guy Position Group Deion Sanders Kaidon Salter Julian Lewis Amari McNeill Dre'lon Miller Camp
Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter (3) and running back Christian Sarem (48) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

"Everybody's saying they want to make it to that Big 12 championship, that (expletive) starts at practice," Salter said. "We got to go out and eat every day. Eat every day. If you see your mama leaving your house and you gotta go to school at 6 in the morning, this (expletive) is for times like that."

Take a look at which players were chosen as the "main guy" at their respective position groups:

Quarterback Kaidon Salter

Colorado Buffaloes Coaches Main Guy Position Group Deion Sanders Kaidon Salter Julian Lewis Amari McNeill Dre'lon Miller Camp
Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado quarterback Kaidon Salter speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

The aforementioned Salter, a senior transfer from Liberty, is seemingly leading the most important position battle on the team. "Coach Prime" has yet to name his starting quarterback, but Salter is largely believed to have the edge over Lewis.

Running Back Dallan Hayden

Another position group with plenty of competition, second-year CU running back Dallan Hayden was selected as the "main guy" over sophomore Micah Welch and incoming transfers DeKalon Taylor and Simeon Price.

Wide Receiver Dre'lon Miller

Colorado Buffaloes Coaches Main Guy Position Group Deion Sanders Kaidon Salter Julian Lewis Amari McNeill Dre'lon Miller Camp
Sep 21, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Drelon Miller (6) runs after a reception during the first half against the Baylor Bears at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images / Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

While Omarion Miller, Sincere Brown, Hykeem Williams and Joseph Williams have also performed well in fall camp, wide receivers coach Jason Phillips ultimately went with Dre'lon Miller. The sophomore Miller had 32 catches for 277 receiving yards and three touchdowns last season.

Tight End Sav'ell Smalls

Arguably the most surprising selection on this list, Sav'ell Smalls was given the nod over Northwest Missouri State transfer Zach Atkins, who has generated ample buzz this offseason.

Offensive Lineman Jordan Seaton

No surprise here: Jordan Seaton is Colorado's most notable leader on the offensive line and perhaps the entire team.

EDGE Arden Walker

Colorado Buffaloes Coaches Main Guy Position Group Deion Sanders Kaidon Salter Julian Lewis Amari McNeill Dre'lon Miller Camp
Oct 7, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Trenton Bourguet (16) is sacked by Colorado Buffaloes defensive end Arden Walker (53) in the second half at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Arden Walker has received plenty of praise for his leadership skills throughout fall camp and is expected to back that up with his play this fall.

Defensive Lineman Amari McNeill

Now entering his third season with the Buffs, Amari McNeill is poised for a true breakout campaign this fall.

Linebacker Reginald Hughes

A graduate student transfer from Jacksonville State, Reginald Hughes repped the linebackers. Hughes and UTSA transfer Martavius French appear likely to land the two starting inside linebacker jobs.

MORE: Shedeur Sanders Surprises With Gifts For Cleveland Browns Teammates Before Preseason

MORE: Deion Sanders Declines Birthday Present From Shilo Sanders After Tampa Bay Debut

MORE: Deion Sanders Reveals Latest Update on Colorado Buffaloes' Quarterback Competition

MORE: Updated Recruiting Rankings After Colorado Buffaloes Latest Commitment

Defensive Back DJ McKinney

Colorado Buffaloes Coaches Main Guy Position Group Deion Sanders Kaidon Salter Julian Lewis Amari McNeill Dre'lon Miller Camp
Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes cornerback DJ McKinney (8) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

DJ McKinney is entering his second season with the Buffs and will likely earn the team's No. 1 cornerback job, a role previously held by Travis Hunter.

Placekicker Alejandro Mata

Dating back to his freshman year at Jackson State in 2022, Alejandro Mata has spent his entire college career with "Coach Prime." He's expected to again handle PATs and short-range field goals.

feed

Published
Jack Carlough
JACK CARLOUGH

Jack Carlough is lead reporter for Colorado Buffaloes on SI. Jack graduated from the University of Colorado with a bachelor's degree in journalism and minors in business and sports media. Born and raised in the Boulder area, Jack began covering Colorado athletics in 2018 and was the head sports editor of the CU Independent during his college career. More recently, he spent over three years as the managing editor of the USA Today Sports Network's Colorado Buffaloes Wire, where he covered Colorado's hiring of head football coach Deion Sanders. Other publications Jack has written for include the Boulder Daily Camera, Left Hand Valley Courier and SB Nation’s Ralphie Report. In 2022, the Colorado Press Association awarded Jack second place in its annual Class 5 Best Sports Column Writing category.

Home/Football