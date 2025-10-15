Colorado Buffaloes Basketball Unveils Dazzling New White Alternate Uniforms
The Colorado Buffaloes Men's Basketball program just dropped another visual gem on social media. Hot on the heels of their sleek silver alternate jersey reveal a few weeks ago, the team officially unveiled another new piece with a dazzling new white alternate uniform.
This feels like a new chapter for the program and provides the perfect visual complement to the previously announced silver uniforms. Many fans approved of the upgrade in the comments as Coach Tad Boyle's squad prepares for their critical second season in the Big 12 Conference.
A Fresh Start for the Big 12
The Buffaloes enter the 2025-2026 season with a need for a complete visual reset, and these new uniforms do exactly that. Last year, the team struggled mightily in its inaugural Big 12 campaign, finishing with some surprise wins in the Big 12 tournament, but a deeply frustrating 14-21 overall record and a dismal 3-17 mark in conference play.
The new aesthetic—highlighted by the Ralphie logo appearing on the silver jersey and now a metallic gold “BUFFS” on white—sends a message that last season is over.
The new white uniform completes an "alternate" pairing that is arguably the best in recent program history.While the fan favorite yellow “BUFFS" uniforms of the past were great, the metallic "Golden BUFFS" white uniform is pure swagger.
It gives the Buffaloes a clean, authoritative road, home, or neutral-site option for yet another tough conference slate ahead.
A New Look for a New Team
A new look is only as good as the talent wearing it, and Colorado coach Tad Boyle has worked hard to ensure this team is prepared to make a jump in their second Big 12 year. The most anticipated addition, guard Barrington Hargress, is expected to be an elite scorer and a critical piece of the turnaround.
Hargress, who set UC Riverside's single-season scoring record last year and was an All-Big West Conference selection, has been brought in to take over the primary point guard role. Coach Boyle has specifically noted that Hargress brings an ability to "make a play late in the shot clock," and his lack of turnovers is a hopeful sign for a team that struggled with turning the ball over in 2024-25.
Alongside Hargress, returning core players like forwards Bangot Dak and Sebastian Rancik, and center Elijah Malone, are expected to take on leadership roles. Putting dynamic playmakers and leaders like these into new uniforms should help with the psychological reset this program needs.
The Schedule
The new "Golden BUFFS" white uniforms might be put to the test immediately, as the 2025-2026 season tips off with an exhibition game against Grace College on October 19, and the season opens with the team hosting Montana State on November 3.
Crucial early-season games follow, including a home contest against Providence on November 14, and participation in the Acrisure Holiday Classic in Palm Desert, California, which could feature matchups against San Francisco and potentially Nevada or Washington.
Before conference play starts, the Buffs will travel for a highly anticipated rivalry matchup at Colorado State on December 6.
The Big 12 begins on the road at Arizona State on January 3, followed quickly by a home battle against Utah on January 7 and a test against 2025 Elite Eight team Texas Tech on January 10. Notably, the Buffs will play a crucial home-and-home series with all three of these teams this year. Later, major home games at the CU Events Center include Kansas on January 18 and Arizona on Senior Day, March 7.
The message from the program seems to be simple: they are looking to refresh things in the Big 12. The new uniforms could be a visual motivator, and a tangible representation of a fresh start for a team desperate to prove that the strong finish in the Big 12 Tournament was not a fluke.