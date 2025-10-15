Buffs Beat

Colorado Buffaloes Basketball Unveils Dazzling New White Alternate Uniforms

The Colorado Buffaloes Men's Basketball team reveals another official alternate uniform: a sleek white jersey with "Golden Buffs" lettering as Tad Boyle's squad prepares for the 2025-2026 season after a challenging 14-21 year. 

James Carnes

Colorado Buffaloes men’s basketball coach Tad Boyle reacts during the second half against Iowa State in the Big-12 men’s basketball at Hilton Coliseum on Feb.18, 2025 in Ames, Iowa.
Colorado Buffaloes men’s basketball coach Tad Boyle reacts during the second half against Iowa State in the Big-12 men’s basketball at Hilton Coliseum on Feb.18, 2025 in Ames, Iowa. / Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Colorado Buffaloes Men's Basketball program just dropped another visual gem on social media. Hot on the heels of their sleek silver alternate jersey reveal a few weeks ago, the team officially unveiled another new piece with a dazzling new white alternate uniform.

This feels like a new chapter for the program and provides the perfect visual complement to the previously announced silver uniforms. Many fans approved of the upgrade in the comments as Coach Tad Boyle's squad prepares for their critical second season in the Big 12 Conference.

A Fresh Start for the Big 12

Colorado Buffaloes Bangot Dak Houston Cougars T-Mobile Center Big 12 Conference
Mar 13, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes forward Bangot Dak (8) shoots the ball over Houston Cougars forward Joseph Tugler (11) during the second half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images / William Purnell-Imagn Images

The Buffaloes enter the 2025-2026 season with a need for a complete visual reset, and these new uniforms do exactly that. Last year, the team struggled mightily in its inaugural Big 12 campaign, finishing with some surprise wins in the Big 12 tournament, but a deeply frustrating 14-21 overall record and a dismal 3-17 mark in conference play.

The new aesthetic—highlighted by the Ralphie logo appearing on the silver jersey and now a metallic gold “BUFFS” on white—sends a message that last season is over.

The new white uniform completes an "alternate" pairing that is arguably the best in recent program history.While the fan favorite yellow “BUFFS" uniforms of the past were great, the metallic "Golden BUFFS" white uniform is pure swagger. 

It gives the Buffaloes a clean, authoritative road, home, or neutral-site option for yet another tough conference slate ahead.

A New Look for a New Team

Kansas City Colorado Buffaloes Tad Boyle Houston Cougars Men's Basketball
Mar 13, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes coach Tad Boyle during a timeout in the second half against the Houston Cougars at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images / William Purnell-Imagn Images

A new look is only as good as the talent wearing it, and Colorado coach Tad Boyle has worked hard to ensure this team is prepared to make a jump in their second Big 12 year. The most anticipated addition, guard Barrington Hargress, is expected to be an elite scorer and a critical piece of the turnaround. 

Hargress, who set UC Riverside's single-season scoring record last year and was an All-Big West Conference selection, has been brought in to take over the primary point guard role. Coach Boyle has specifically noted that Hargress brings an ability to "make a play late in the shot clock," and his lack of turnovers is a hopeful sign for a team that struggled with turning the ball over in 2024-25.

Alongside Hargress, returning core players like forwards Bangot Dak and Sebastian Rancik, and center Elijah Malone, are expected to take on leadership roles. Putting dynamic playmakers and leaders like these into new uniforms should help with the psychological reset this program needs.

The Schedule

Colorado Buffaloes Elijiah malone basketball big 12 houston cougars t-mobile center buffs
Mar 13, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes center Elijah Malone (50) drives to the basket during the second half against the Houston Cougars at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images / William Purnell-Imagn Images

The new "Golden BUFFS" white uniforms might be put to the test immediately, as the 2025-2026 season tips off with an exhibition game against Grace College on October 19, and the season opens with the team hosting Montana State on November 3.

Crucial early-season games follow, including a home contest against Providence on November 14, and participation in the Acrisure Holiday Classic in Palm Desert, California, which could feature matchups against San Francisco and potentially Nevada or Washington. 

Before conference play starts, the Buffs will travel for a highly anticipated rivalry matchup at Colorado State on December 6.

The Big 12 begins on the road at Arizona State on January 3, followed quickly by a home battle against Utah on January 7 and a test against 2025 Elite Eight team Texas Tech on January 10. Notably, the Buffs will play a crucial home-and-home series with all three of these teams this year. Later, major home games at the CU Events Center include Kansas on January 18 and Arizona on Senior Day, March 7. 

The message from the program seems to be simple: they are looking to refresh things in the Big 12. The new uniforms could be a visual motivator, and a tangible representation of a fresh start for a team desperate to prove that the strong finish in the Big 12 Tournament was not a fluke.

James Carnes
JAMES CARNES

James Carnes is a reporter for the Colorado Buffaloes On SI, part of the Sports Illustrated Network. He has written articles for FanSided, SB Nation and DNVR. He played football at Div. II CSU-Pueblo before transferring to the University of Colorado Boulder, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology and a Master's degree in Organizational Leadership. While at CU, he was also a keynote speaker and published an autobiography Little Man, Big God. He was featured in the Boulder Daily Camera, CU Independent, Denver Post and The Mountain-Ear. Outside of sports, James is a musician and the lead vocalist and frontman of Christian metalcore band Finding Neverland. ​

