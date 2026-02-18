The Bigger Meaning Behind Derrick White and Fernando Love Social Media Posts

Even with the Colorado Buffaloes men's basketball season not going as well as many hoped, there is still reason for optimism. The program got back into the national spotlight when new Athletic Director Fernando Lovo shared a social media post.

The post quickly caught the attention of fans and alumni, highlighting the connection between Colorado’s former stars and its new leadership. Lovo shared a photo celebrating a night out with Boston Celtics guard and Colorado alum Derrick White, further showcasing that bond.

“Amazing night spending time with one of the best to ever wear a uniform,” Lovo wrote on X.

Jan 10, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes athletic director Fernando Lovo during the second half against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The moment was a reminder of the program’s deep alumni network and the respect it still carries around the basketball world. It also showed a leadership group that is making a point to reconnect with former players as it works to build momentum.

“Derrick White is not only one of the greatest players in our program’s history, but also an NBA Champion who has built an incredible career at the highest level,” Lovo continued. “Even more impressive is the person he is and the pride he continues to show in being a Buff.”

For a program searching for momentum, moments like this remind fans what Buffaloes basketball still stands for. With Lovo reconnecting with players like White, the path forward feels a little more real.

MORE: Colorado Buffaloes Biggest Defensive Transfer Portal Addition

MORE: What Colorado Men's Basketball Proved in Near-Upset of BYU

MORE: Brett Favre Makes Feelings About Deion Sanders' NFL Career Clear

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE

The Bigger Meaning Behind Fernando Lovo and Derrick White’s Social Media Moment

Sep 30, 2023; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes cornerback Travis Hunter (12) shakes hands with Boston Celtics Derrick White after the game against the USC Trojans at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: John Leyba-Imagn Images | John Leyba-Imagn Images

Reaching out to alumni is an important task for any new athletic director, and it’s even more important for Lovo. The Buffaloes basketball team is in dire straits, whether it’s finding ways to capitalize on NIL deals or just finding new talent to boost the team.

Colorado has never won a Big 12 Conference championship and has only appeared in the NCAA March Madness Tournament twice in the last ten years. For a school that needs to get its name out there, it’s a positive step to reach out to successful alumni such as White.

White isn’t just an alum—he’s made a name for himself in the NBA with the Boston Celtics, playing a key role in helping the team win its first NBA championship in 2024 since 2008.

His time at Colorado was brief, but he made it count. In just one season, White averaged 18.1 points, 4.4 assists, and 1.2 steals per game, ranking among the Pac-12’s top 10 players in points, assists, and blocks.

By leaning on connections like White, Lovo is signaling a commitment to elevating Colorado basketball both on and off the court. Their relationship shows that the program is serious about building credibility, attracting top talent, and creating a winning culture in Boulder.

How Fernando Lovo Might Leverage Alumni Connections to Boost NIL Opportunities

Feb 1, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes Director of Athletics Fernando Lovo during the second half against the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

When it comes to Colorado athletics, most people focus on football because of coach Deion Sanders. Still, the Buffaloes football program hasn’t been as dominant as many expected since Sanders arrived in Boulder.

Meanwhile, the basketball program has shown growth, even making the March Madness Tournament in 2024. Despite a disappointing season this year, Lovo has a lot of work ahead when it comes to improving resources and navigating NIL opportunities.

Connecting with alumni is a step in the right direction. Lovo spending time with Derrick White could benefit the basketball program while also giving White a chance to give back and help guide Colorado through the evolving NIL landscape.

It’s not uncommon for former or current NBA players to support their college programs.

Earlier this year, Cleveland Cavaliers guard James Harden donated roughly $1 million to the Sun Angel Collective, saying the contribution was meant to help the program navigate NIL challenges and attract top-tier talent.

“NIL nowadays is the most important thing,” Harden told Front Office Sports. “Kids want to be compensated for their play and their work, which makes sense. I wanted to be a part of helping the team and the school get players. If NIL is the problem, then I can help with that.”

Lovo’s connection with White shows he’s serious about using alumni to strengthen Colorado basketball, with the relationship potentially opening doors for mentorship, exposure, and NIL support.