Deion Sanders not likely to be interviewed for Cowboys job, per report
The grassroots movement to bring Deion Sanders back to Dallas has sparked passionate debate among Cowboys fans, with many pushing for the charismatic coach to step into the vacancy. However, the reality of this situation seems far removed from the fan-driven narrative, as Sanders has not been included in the Cowboys' current slate of coaching interviews following the departure of Mike McCarthy.
As of now, the Cowboys have begun interviewing a range of candidates. Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, former New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh, and veteran coach Leslie Frazier are all under consideration. Additional candidates such as Aaron Glenn and Jason Witten have also drawn interest, leaving Sanders notably absent from the conversation.
NFL insider Ian Rapoport highlighted the improbability of Sanders being interviewed for the position, citing the lack of any scheduled meetings and a belief that an interview is unlikely to occur. While Rapoport left room for the unpredictable nature of Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, he emphasized that Sanders' candidacy lacks momentum.
Deion Sanders looking to add another Hall of Famer to his staff, per report
One significant obstacle to Sanders joining the Cowboys is the procedural and financial hurdles involved. For the Cowboys to pursue Sanders, they would need approval from the University of Colorado, where Sanders is currently the head coach, and compliance with NFL regulations. Additionally, Sanders' $10 million buyout clause with Colorado presents a significant financial deterrent. ESPN’s Adam Schefter has noted that this figure could dissuade Jones from seriously considering Sanders.
Sanders, known for his larger-than-life persona and Hall of Fame playing career, has gained vocal support from fans and even former NFL coach Steve Mariucci. However, questions about Sanders’ lack of NFL coaching experience remain a critical point. While Sanders has achieved remarkable success at the collegiate level, it appears that his merits have yet to align with the Cowboys’ current search criteria.
Travis Hunter scares NFL teams after failed touchdown celebration at Polynesian Bowl
For now, the idea of "Prime Time" returning to Dallas remains an intriguing fantasy, one that may ultimately be overshadowed by more conventional and experienced candidates.