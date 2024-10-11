Deion Sanders says he "recalibrated his mind" during bye week in Texas
As a former two-way player and NFL Hall of Famer, Coach Prime has a deep understanding of how critical the bye week is during the grind of the football season, especially when it falls near the halfway point.
During his college days at FSU, Sanders was an All-American cornerback known for his elite play on defense, where he amassed 14 career interceptions, and as a dynamic punt returner. Additionally, he excelled in baseball and track & field, proving his versatility and athleticism. But with such a high level of activity, rest and recovery were essential for his sustained performance, allowing him to stay sharp and avoid burnout.
Deion Sanders emphasizes the same principles of rest and recovery to his current players at Colorado. After weeks of intense practices and physical games, the bye week offers a chance for players to recuperate and recharge, whether by spending time with family, relaxing at home, or simply clearing their minds of football for a short while.
Many of his players, who had been dealing with minor injuries or just general wear and tear, greatly needed the break. As he mentioned during this week's press conference, it was a time for “some much-needed R&R,” helping them recover physically and mentally in preparation for the challenges ahead.
Even as the head coach, Sanders took advantage of the bye week to refresh himself, returning to Texas to “recalibrate his mind.” However, he never fully detached from his responsibilities. Even while away, he maintained constant communication with his staff, making sure they were prepared for the upcoming match against Colorado’s former Big 8 rivals, Kansas State.
The Buffs hadn’t faced the Wildcats since 2010, so Sanders knew the importance of getting his team ready for a tough matchup. Coach Prime expressed how difficult it can be for his staff when he returns from these brief breaks, as he comes back “with much more passion” and ready to push his team harder than before. For him, the bye week isn’t a break from his commitment; it’s an opportunity to return with renewed energy.
Both Colorado and Kansas State enter their October 12th game refreshed after a bye, but history offers a small edge to the Buffs. Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman has a 1-4 record coming off bye weeks (excluding the Covid-impacted 2020 season), and in 2019, his team lost three straight after their break. While Colorado is an underdog, the timing of this bye week may work in their favor.