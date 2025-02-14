Jimmy Fallon shows off Kendrick Lamar moves in Deion Sanders' Nike Air DT Max ’96
Jimmy Fallon brought the energy to The Tonight Show as he welcomed Philadelphia Eagles stars Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley while paying tribute to Kendrick Lamar’s viral Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show performance. The moment was highlighted in an Instagram video where Fallon showed off his “Kendrick Lamar Super Bowl jeans” alongside the two NFL standouts.
Fallon, Hurts, and Barkley kept the vibe alive with their footwear, particularly Fallon's choice of the Deion Sanders signature Nike Air DT Max ’96 in the striking black and white colorway.
The sneakers, known for their bold design featuring white leather uppers with black tiger-like stripes and gold Nike accents, gained even more popularity after Lamar rocked them during his big time performance. Since then, demand for the legendary Prime sneaker has skyrocketed, with resale prices soaring by 413% on StockX.
What Deion Sanders told Kendrick Lamar after Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show
For sneaker enthusiasts looking to snag a pair, the Nike Air DT Max ’96 is still available on Nike’s website for $170, though supplies are dwindling fast. Fans of the shoe can also explore other colorways if they want something beyond the classic black-and-white edition.
On the show, Hurts and Barkley discussed the Eagles’ dominant 40-22 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX. Hurts revealed that he used a photo from his Super Bowl LVII loss as motivation leading up to the big game.
Deion Sanders' signature Nike Air Diamond Turf 1 sells out in minutes
The celebration continued as he and his offensive line shotgunned beers, reveling in their championship moment. With Fallon’s signature humor, a Super Bowl-winning duo, and a nod to sneaker culture, the episode captured the excitement of the Eagles’ victory and Kendrick Lamar’s lasting influence on fashion and music.