Colorado's top WR target Quanell X Farrakhan Jr. putting in work with Tyreek Hill
Quanell X Farrakhan Jr. is fresh off his visit to Colorado and hasn't stopped making moves. The Houston (Texas) North Shore four-star receiver was recently working out with Miami Dolphins' All-Pro Tyreek Hill. He detailed the moment with a post to X (Formerly Twitter) with the two in the gym.
The Lone Star product was one of eight players invited to Boulder two weeks ago. A group that included top QB Julian "JuJu" Lewis, who would likely have Farrakhan as a favorite target, if they both end up committing to CU. They both got a good feel for the program and enjoyed their time with Deion Sanders and others.
“I loved it in Colorado,” Farrakhan told On3. “They made me feel like I was at home and I believe that they could get me to the next level.” He went on to say that “Coach Prime” could get the best out of him. “How real he was,” Farrakhan added. “Nothing was fake. He kept it real.”
It wasn't just Sanders who made him feel like the Buffs are a contender. CU offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur made an impression on Farrakhan. He provided an NFL perspective at how Farrakhan could be featured.
“He was a head coach in the NFL for two teams,” Farrakhan said. “He knows what it takes to get me to the next level.”
Farrakhan recently enrolled at Texas powerhouse North Shore High School. It will be the third high school he has attended after playing his freshman year at Grand Oaks before transferring to The Woodlands. The 6-foot-2, 180-pounder is the No. 43 overall recruit in the state of Texas for the class of 2025, according to the 247Sports composite rankings. He is also noted as the No. 34 receiver in the country.
Farrakhan will make his college decision on July 13. Colorado is in the mix with UCLA, TCU, and Houston.