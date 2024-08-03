Cooper Flagg's Dream Teammate Among All-Time Duke Basketball Greats
The Duke basketball social media team believes a "Coop x Zion frontcourt would've broken the internet."
Of course, such a dynamic pairing remains a possibility in the NBA someday. But during this week's episode of The Brotherhood Podcast, a question from sophomore guard and host Caleb Foster got freshman forward Cooper Flagg thinking about how incredible it would be to travel back to 2018-19 and become a Duke basketball teammate to eventual one-and-done and No. 1 overall draft pick Zion Williamson.
"Oh, that's easy," the 17-year-old Flagg, the projected No. 1 draft pick in 2025, responded without hesitation after Foster asked him which Duke basketball legend he would most want to play beside. "I think I would definitely choose Zion — just to be on that team. Just because, like, how the energy of it, I feel like that team, even just watching it through the TV, was crazy.
"Zion, Cam [Reddish], RJ [Barrett]. I feel like they would have just been like a different experience."
It sounds like Foster, also a lifelong fan of the Blue Devils, shares Flagg's appreciation for that uniquely entertaining collection.
"Yeah, that first game, they blew Kentucky out, I was like, whew," Foster recounted about his reaction to Zion & Co.'s 118-84 Champions Classic win over the Wildcats in Indianapolis, marking Kentucky's most lopsided loss in over a decade.
Adding the present-day Cooper Flagg to the Blue Devils' repertoire that night would've been downright cruel to their fellow blueblood.