Cooper Flagg's Dream Teammate Among All-Time Duke Basketball Greats

Cooper Flagg can only imagine what it would've been like to play alongside Zion Williamson on the 2018-19 Duke basketball squad.

Matt Giles

Duke basketball forward Cooper Flagg
Duke basketball forward Cooper Flagg / Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports
The Duke basketball social media team believes a "Coop x Zion frontcourt would've broken the internet."

Of course, such a dynamic pairing remains a possibility in the NBA someday. But during this week's episode of The Brotherhood Podcast, a question from sophomore guard and host Caleb Foster got freshman forward Cooper Flagg thinking about how incredible it would be to travel back to 2018-19 and become a Duke basketball teammate to eventual one-and-done and No. 1 overall draft pick Zion Williamson.

"Oh, that's easy," the 17-year-old Flagg, the projected No. 1 draft pick in 2025, responded without hesitation after Foster asked him which Duke basketball legend he would most want to play beside. "I think I would definitely choose Zion — just to be on that team. Just because, like, how the energy of it, I feel like that team, even just watching it through the TV, was crazy.

"Zion, Cam [Reddish], RJ [Barrett]. I feel like they would have just been like a different experience."

It sounds like Foster, also a lifelong fan of the Blue Devils, shares Flagg's appreciation for that uniquely entertaining collection.

"Yeah, that first game, they blew Kentucky out, I was like, whew," Foster recounted about his reaction to Zion & Co.'s 118-84 Champions Classic win over the Wildcats in Indianapolis, marking Kentucky's most lopsided loss in over a decade.

Adding the present-day Cooper Flagg to the Blue Devils' repertoire that night would've been downright cruel to their fellow blueblood.

Matt Giles

MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of FanNation's Blue Devil Country and All Tar Heels, covering the Duke Blue Devils and UNC Tar Heels on SI.com.

